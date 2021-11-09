“Exit fees are just one more example of barriers being put in place to make it more difficult for customers to electrify.”

“Exit fees are just one more example of barriers being put in place to make it more difficult for customers to electrify their homes and cut greenhouse gases,” said Charlie Spatz, a researcher who tracks preemption laws at the watchdog group Energy and Policy Institute. “As gas prices rise and consumers are more concerned about their carbon footprints, this exit fee could become a serious financial hurdle locking customers into the gas system.”

Unlike the state’s preemption law, which Oklahoma Natural Gas lobbied for, the utility serving roughly 90% of the state did not initially request the exit fee. The issue stems from the brutal winter storm that sent temperatures in Oklahoma, Texas and neighboring states plummeting below freezing for two weeks last February. Across the region, gas pipelines froze just as ratepayers were cranking up their heat while power plants were also using more natural gas to meet soaring electricity demand. With demand high and supply low, the price of natural gas spiked. To cover the cost of buying fuel, Oklahoma Natural Gas brokered a hasty deal to borrow $1.5 billion from Bank of America.

The utility, owned by the publicly traded $4 billion giant ONE Gas, did not want that debt on its books, where it could incur extra fees and affect the company’s credit rating. Oklahoma Natural Gas’ allies in the state legislature stepped in to help. While residents were still freezing to death in the state, lawmakers introduced a bill to allow the company to convert its debt to public bonds, a process called securitizing. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the legislation into law in April.

