The White House abandoned its main legislative proposal to pay utilities to produce more zero-carbon electricity, and fine those that fail to increase their clean output each year, after Sen. Joe Manchin ( .) said he’d torpedo the administration’s agenda if Democrats included the measure in a sweeping spending bill currently under consideration. Democrats are also expected to lose control of Congress in next year’s election.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush mistakenly signed two versions of the Clean Air act into law, creating legal confusion.

At issue is a legal snafu from 1990, when then-President George H.W. Bush mistakenly signed two slightly differing versions of the Clean Air Act into law, creating legal confusion over the line between federal and state power when it came to regulating greenhouse gases.

When it proposed its Clean Power Plan, the Obama administration was relying on the version of the law interpreted to give agencies more authority. In February 2016, the Supreme Court zeroed in on the legal ambiguity around the statute known as Section 111(D) to issue a temporary pause on implementing the regulation. Before the White House could resolve the issue, Donald Trump became president, and put Scott Pruitt—the former Oklahoma attorney general who led the lawsuit that resulted in the stay against the Clean Power Plan—in charge of the EPA. The Clean Power Plan was scrapped soon after.

Shortly before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit determined that the Clean Power Plan was legally sound, tossing out the much weaker regulation the Trump administration proposed to replace it.

The Biden administration is still working on a number of regulations aimed at cutting emissions, and none so far rely on the already-contentious Section 111(D). “It’s only this one statute of the Clean Air Act, which is one of many tools the administration has,” Michael Gerrard, director of Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center on Climate Change Law, told HuffPost. “I don’t think it’s a problem for most of the measures the administration might want. But there’s this one particular tool that might be in trouble.”