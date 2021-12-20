Donald Trump Sues New York AG Tish James for Asking Too Many Questions

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James that essentially accuses of her of investigating him too vigorously. The lawsuit asks a judge to stop James’ long-running civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances and punish the AG for her “callous acts” that have supposedly deprived Trump, his company, and his family of their constitutional rights. But in reality, the lawsuit is mostly a laundry list of times that James has publicly said she would try to hold Trump accountable. It also notes she has filed a lot of subpoenas in the process of investigating Trump.

James’ investigation, which stared in early 2019, appears to be focused on whether the Trump Organization committed tax, bank, and insurance fraud. Based on the subpoenas her office has filed—the contents of which are public because the Trump family has unsuccessfully challenged most of them—she has been scrutinizing whether the Trump Organization improperly valued conservation easements, whether the company paid its taxes in connection with certain deals, and whether the company improperly inflated the value of its properties when seeking bank loans.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that James knew her investigation was “unsupported, unjustified, and unfounded in fact or in law.” Trump’s attorneys say that other state attorneys general—citing Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, a close Trump ally—think it’s a politically-motivated “fishing expedition.” The entire investigation, Trump’s suit contends, is “motivated by malice, political animus, and a desire to harass, intimidate, threaten, oppress, coerce, injure and/or retaliate against Trump and his business, the Trump Organization.”

Among the evidence Trump’s lawyers cite is a clip from an appearance James made on The View in which host Joy Behar pressed James on her investigation into Trump. “There are reports that you are trying to depose Trump under oath next month, tell me that’s true,” Behar said to James, who laughed in response.