It’s one of the biggest investigations ever mounted by the Department of Justice: the sprawling prosecution of hundreds of insurrections who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Many had weapons. Dozens assaulted police officers. All were driven by the outrageous lie that it was Trump, not Biden, who won the White House.

A year later, we’re now getting a clearer sense of just how wide-ranging the push for criminal accountability has become. More than 725 people have been arrested across almost every state and the District of Columbia. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland promised that the feds would seek to hold all January 6 perpetrators “at any level” accountable—“whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

He also vowed to take more action in the coming weeks and months, as his department follows its inquiry for “as long as it takes.”

We’ve put together a list of key statistics to show where the investigation stands on the anniversary of the deadly attack:

Card design by Adam Vieyra; additional reporting by Dan Friedman; produced by James West