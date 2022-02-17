2 hours ago

“This Is a Moment of Peril”: Antony Blinken Warns of Imminent Russian Invasion of Ukraine

In a UN address, the secretary of state gave his bleakest assessment yet of the situation.

Michael Sohn/AFP/Getty

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

In a Thursday speech to the United Nations Security Council, Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered the bleakest warning yet of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming days. 

“As we meet today, the most immediate threat to peace and security is Russia’s looming aggression against Ukraine,” he said. “This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people.” 

Blinken’s stark address came only hours after news broke that Russia had expelled the second-highest-ranking US diplomat in Moscow, which the State Department described as an “escalatory step.” Tensions between Russia and the West have simmered over Vladimir Putin’s menacing build-up of military forces near the Ukrainian border, a prelude to what US government officials have described as a likely “false flag” operation to justify an invasion.

In his speech, Blinken outlined multiple possible scenarios, from a “fabricated, so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia” to the “invented discovery of a mass grave.” These claims echo recent US public statements about Russia using a pretext to invade, which have drawn criticism for not including evidence, a point Blinken seemed to acknowledge. 

“I’m mindful that some have called into question our information, recalling previous instances where intelligence did not ultimately bear out,” he said, a nod to bogus US intelligence claims in the run-up to the Iraq War. “But let me be clear: I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one.” He added that the US’ information was validated by “what we’ve seen unfolding in plain sight before our eyes.” 

Putin has demanded several guarantees from Western nations, including that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO, the trans-Atlantic military alliance. Blinken, speaking to reporters in December, rejected this idea, saying the notion that a country has a “right to exert a sphere of influence” ought to be “relegated to the dustbin of history.” 

As the crisis has ballooned in recent weeks, the Biden administration urged US citizens to leave Ukraine and sent US troops to nearby NATO allies like Poland. What happens next, Blinken made clear, is up to Putin. In his closing remarks, he urged Russia without “qualification, equivocation, or deflection” to say it “will not invade Ukraine.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate