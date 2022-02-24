The January 6 Committee Subpoenaed Roger Stone’s Phone Records

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone said Thursday that he is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress after learning that the panel recently subpoenaed his phone records.

“I just hung up with my lawyer,” Stone said in an email soliciting contributions to his legal defense fund. “I instructed him to file a lawsuit against the January 6th Committee. It’s time that someone put an end to this fishing expedition and witch hunt.” Stone plans to file suit today, a source said. Stone’s fundraising email included an image of a February 15 subpoena the committee appears to have sent to AT&T for his phone records. Stone said the panel wants records of his calls “for November, December, and January.” He didn’t specify which years he meant.

Prior to the January 6 attack, Stone bolstered Trump’s false claims that he had been cheated out of an election win. He appeared at multiple “Stop the Steal” rallies, calling for Trump backers to fight to help Trump remain in office. Stone also raised money online for “private security” and equipment for events in Washington, DC, on January 5 and 6 that preceded the storming of the Capitol. In addition, he received security from members of the Oath Keepers and socialized with members of Proud Boys. Both are far-right groups, some of whose members stormed the Capitol. Several of the Oath Keepers who guarded Stone in Washington and at earlier events in Florida have been charged with seditious conspiracy over their alleged roles in the insurrection.

It’s no surprise that the January 6 committee would seek Stone’s phone records. The committee questioned Stone himself in December, after subpoenaing him. He asserted his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions.

In his fundraising email Thursday, Stone said he was not in the Capitol on January 6 and had “no advance knowledge whatsoever of the illegal and tragic events of that day.”

“While I have nothing to hide, it is obvious that this is a fishing expedition,” Stone said. “It was obvious to me from the questions I was asked before the committee that the Democrats are desperate to find some charge—any charge—that would have the effect of eliminating President Donald Trump as a candidate in 2024.”

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, obstructing Congress, and witness tampering in 2019, after he made false claims to the House Intelligence Committee related to his self-appointed role as a point of contact between WikiLeaks and the Trump Campaign in 2016. Trump pardoned Stone in 2020, two weeks before the attack on the Capitol.

With his latest legal maneuver, Stone joins various former Trump aides and boosters, and Trump himself, in suing the January 6 committee. So far none have had any success, beyond delaying the enforcement of subpoenas, and, perhaps, raising money.