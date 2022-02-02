3 hours ago

Virginia Senate Panel Rejects Trump EPA Chief for Top Environmental Post

Dem chair calls Gov. Youngkin’s nomination of Andrew Wheeler “dangerous for Virginia’s future.”

Drew Angerer/Getty

This story was originally published by Huffpost and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Democratic state senators in Virginia took a first step Tuesday toward blocking Andrew Wheeler, Donald Trump’s controversial second head of the Environmental Protection Agency and a former coal lobbyist, from becoming the state’s top environmental official.

A Senate committee that considers gubernatorial nominees voted 9-6 along party lines to remove Wheeler’s name from a resolution approving Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) Cabinet appointments.

“Governor Youngkin has said time and time again he would like to bridge the partisan divide and work together for Virginia’s next generation,” Locke said in a statement following the vote. “However, his choice of Trump alum Andrew Wheeler for the position of Secretary of Natural Resources proves his unwillingness to bring properly qualified officials into our government.”

