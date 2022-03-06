Trump Riffs About Provoking War Between China and Russia

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Speaking to about 250 of the Republican Party’s richest donors at a posh riverfront resort in New Orleans on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump suggested that the United States should disguise its fighter jets to make them appear Chinese and then “bomb the shit” out of Russian soldiers now waging war in Ukraine.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump riffed, apparently making light of escalating a war that could kill untold numbers of people. He was met with laughter from the deep-pocketed crowd, according to a recording of the speech obtained by the Washington Post.

It went downhill from there. Trump’s rambling 84-minute speech was filled with provocations and lies: