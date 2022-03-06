Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

As families continue to flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s military has stepped up its violence against civilians seeking safety. On Sunday, Russian soldiers advancing on Kyiv fired mortar shells at a bridge that evacuees were using to escape in Irpin, leaving a mom, her teenage son, and her young daughter dead on the ground as others ran for cover. There had only been a dozen or so Ukrainian soldiers in the area, according to the New York Times, helping people carry luggage.

Russian shelling also thwarted efforts for a second day in a row to evacuate families from Mariupol, a southern port city, leaving more than 200,000 residents stuck in areas under bombardment, according to the Washington Post. Heat, electricity, and water have been cut off for days there. And as Russian soldiers prepared to attack the port city of Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that even more lives would be lost. “This will be a war crime,” he said in an emotional video. 

The United Nations estimates there have been hundreds of civilian casualties in Ukraine so far, likely an undercount, as the death toll remains unknown. More than 1.5 million refugees have fled the country since Russia invaded on February 24. The UN high commissioner for refugees on Sunday cited “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” even as many others have been unable to get out. 

A damaged apartment building after a rocket attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, on February 25. The invasion of a democratic country has fueled fears of wider war in Europe.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A woman holds her cat in a shelter during Russian shelling in Mariupol on February 24.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

People sit in an improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people, in Mariupol on February 27.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol on March 4.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son’s lifeless body at a hospital in Mariupol on March 2.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A Ukrainian soldier carries a baby while helping a fleeing family to cross the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Refugees flee Irpin as Russian forces advance on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on March 5.

Justin Yau/ Sipa USA via AP

Refugees that fled Ukraine arrive at the train station in Zahony, Hungary, on March 6.

Darko Vojinovic/AP

A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, at a checkpoint in Kyiv on March 6.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Civilians learn to use AK47 rifles in a cinema at the Lviv Film Center on March 5.

Pau Venteo/Europa Press/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 6.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near the burning store and factory in Irpin on March 6.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

A Ukrainian soldier walks past the corpses of a family lying on the ground after shelling by the Russian army at the evacuation point of Irpin. Several members of the same family were killed in this attack while trying to flee on March 6.

Diego Herrera/Europa Press/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate