1 hour ago

Yes, Sarah Palin Is Running for Congress in Alaska

It’s not some April Fool’s joke.

ZUMA

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine.

Apparently hungry for a political comeback, former Alaska governor and failed vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced late Friday that she is running for Congress. 

Palin, whose announcement initially caused some to wonder if it was perhaps an April Fool’s joke, joins a competitive field to fill Alaska’s lone congressional seat following the death of Rep. Don Young last month. Palin is often credited with ushering fringe Tea Party politics into the mainstream, and ultimately paving the way for the election of Donald Trump.

“As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight,” Palin said in a statement that also warned that America was at a “tipping point.”

While she hasn’t had a political role in over a decade, Palin has managed to remain a fixture in the news, particularly through her various stabs at media success. First came a poorly reviewed and barely watched reality television show, “Sarah Palin’s Alaska.” Then, in 2014, Palin launched a subscriber-based online news channel, the “Sarah Palin Channel.” That venture quickly folded.

But Palin’s most recent 15 minutes of fame came in January during a visit to New York City for her federal defamation case against the New York Times, when she tested positive for Covid and was seen hitting the town unmasked, despite her diagnosis. The judge said Palin lacked sufficient evidence, and the jury, in any case, ruled against her, but Palin said she intended to seek a new trial.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2022 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate