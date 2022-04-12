The White House Just Launched a Huge Conservation Initiative

This story was originally published by the HuffPost and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Biden administration has launched a $1 billion program to advance its goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.

The program, called the America the Beautiful Challenge, will serve as a “one-stop-shop” for states, tribes, territories, non-governmental organizations, and others to apply for numerous grants for conservation and restoration projects, the administration said. It is backed by an initial $440 million in federal funds over five years—the bulk of which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Congress passed last year—and aims to draw private and philanthropic contributions to reach the $1 billion mark.

Early in his tenure, President Joe Biden set a national goal of protecting 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030 in order to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. And last May, the administration published a report outlining its vision for a 10-year “locally-led” effort to conserve and restore lands and waters, slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, and address inequalities in who has access to nature and the outdoors.

The new program “will help mobilize new investments in locally-led, voluntary conservation and restoration projects across the country while making it easier for communities to access these resources,” Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said in a statement.

Funds will be awarded to projects focused in several areas: conservation and restoration of rivers, coasts, wetlands, forests, and grasslands; connecting landscapes and wildlife corridors; increasing resilience to coastal flooding, drought, and other climate impacts; and expanding access to the outdoors.

The federal investment in the program includes $375 million in ecosystem restoration funds that the Interior Department received via the infrastructure law; $35 million in Forest Service grants for water quality improvement and invasive species prevention; and $25 million in Department of Defense funding to preserve natural resources around military installations.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a private nonprofit that works closely with federal agencies, will oversee the program, and grants will be prioritized for tribal- and Indigenous-led projects. Proposal applications will be accepted from early May to late July, with funding awarded in November.