The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion published by Politico, which appears to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling establishing the right to an abortion.

“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” a statement from the high court read.

JUST IN: The Supreme Court confirms the authenticity of the draft opinion revealed last night by Politico. The chief justice has ordered an investigation into the leak. pic.twitter.com/XZweHdyhCG — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 3, 2022

Chief Justice John Roberts described the leak of the document as a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court” and “a singular and egregious breach of… trust,” adding that he had directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the leaker.

