Supreme Court Confirms Authenticity of Leaked Roe v. Wade Opinion

Chief Justice John Roberts said that he had ordered an investigation into the source of the leak.

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Stephen Breyer talk with Chief Justice John Roberts.J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion published by Politico, which appears to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling establishing the right to an abortion.

“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” a statement from the high court read.

Chief Justice John Roberts described the leak of the document as a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court” and “a singular and egregious breach of… trust,” adding that he had directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the leaker. 

We’ll have more updates as more becomes available. Stay tuned.

