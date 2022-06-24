Mike Pence Calls for Abortion Bans Across the Country

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who appears to be laying the groundwork for a presidential run, called on Friday for “every state in the land” to enact an abortion ban.

Pence, who has called certain abortions “infanticide,” celebrated the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, tweeting, “Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 24, 2022

He did not directly call for a national abortion ban (yet). But Pence has made his position clear. A “born-again evangelical Catholic,” he has gone to dubious crisis pregnancy centers, spoken at March for Life, and said at a previous CPAC that Democrats create a “culture of death” by supporting abortion rights.

On days like this, one thing is clear: As my colleague Inae Oh has written, Mike Pence is not a good boy.