2 hours ago

Health Care Workers: What Policy Changes Has Your Employer Made Since Roe v. Wade Was Overturned?

Help our reporters cover the ramifications of the Dobbs decision.

Pro-choice demonstrators, including Emma Harris, left, and Ellie Small, center, both students at George Washington University gather in front of the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican-led states quickly implemented severe abortion restrictions and outright bans. This left hospitals, pharmacies, medical practices, and other health care providers scrambling to interpret the new laws and communicate policy changes to employees. Already, we’ve seen reports of OB-GYNs hesitating to terminate unviable pregnancies that are endangering the health of a pregnant person because the fetus still has a heartbeat, and of pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions for non-pregnant women of childbearing age because the medication could cause miscarriages.

If you are a health care professional working in a state that has enacted new anti-abortion laws, we want to hear from you about how your employer has changed its policies to comply with these measures. Ideally, we would like to see the emails, memoranda, and other internal documents conveying these new directives, so we can better report on the implications of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization decision. Contact us at motherjones.com or, to communicate via secure Protonmail (you’ll need a free account for yourself), email mother_jones_mag at protonmail.com. Use the subject line: “Abortion policies.”

Tips can be published anonymously. Mother Jones may reach out to you to help verify the submissions, but will redact identifying information from materials we publish at your request. In order to protect yourself, please refrain from using work email addresses or devices to send us the information.

We've never been very good at being conservative.

And usually, that serves us well in doing the ambitious, hard-hitting journalism that you turn to Mother Jones for. But it also means we can't afford to come up short when it comes to scratching together the funds it takes to keep our team firing on all cylinders, and the truth is, we finished our budgeting cycle on June 30 about $100,000 short of our online goal.

This is no time to come up short. It's time to fight like hell, as our namesake would tell us to do, for a democracy where minority rule cannot impose an extreme agenda, where facts matter, and where accountability has a chance at the polls and in the press. If you value our reporting and you can right now, please help us dig out of the $100,000 hole we're starting our new budgeting cycle in with an always-needed and always-appreciated donation today.

payment methods

We've never been very good at being conservative.

And usually, that serves us well in doing the ambitious, hard-hitting journalism that you turn to Mother Jones for. But it also means we can't afford to come up short when it comes to scratching together the funds it takes to keep our team firing on all cylinders, and the truth is, we finished our budgeting cycle on June 30 about $100,000 short of our online goal.

This is no time to come up short. It's time to fight like hell, as our namesake would tell us to do, for a democracy where minority rule cannot impose an extreme agenda, where facts matter, and where accountability has a chance at the polls and in the press. If you value our reporting and you can right now, please help us dig out of the $100,000 hole we're starting our new budgeting cycle in with an always-needed and always-appreciated donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate