Marjorie Taylor Greene Shows Up to Celebrate Vocational School She Won’t Support in Congress

Here’s the latest installment of Republicans showing up for photo ops and otherwise taking credit for programs they refuse to support in Congress: On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put on a hardhat and hoisted a shovel at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Chattahoochee Technical College Aviation Academy, a long-delayed new program designed to train aircraft maintenance and service technicians for well-paying jobs in the industry.

It was my honor to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chattahoochee Technical College Aviation Academy, this morning. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7NstOMIYsN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 9, 2022

While Greene touted her support for vocational education, her record in Congress says something rather different. She was one of only 15 GOP members to vote against a bill in June that would help increase participation in technical programs like the aviation academy, while also boosting graduates’ post-school prospects. Greene’s fellow Republican, Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) is the bill’s primary sponsor, and it had wide bipartisan support when it passed the House this spring.

Greene apparently has bigger and better ideas than vocational education for serving the good people of Georgia while in Congress, like losing money on her investment in Truth Social, Donald Trump’s floundering social media company, passing resolutions for impeaching everyone from Attorney General Merrick Garland to Joe Biden, and introducing legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal for “protect[ing] the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020,” where the teenager shot and killed two people. Unlike Williams’ bill to support vocational education, that last measure from Greene had exactly zero co-sponsors.

At the technical college in Chattahoochee, Greene appeared with a gaggle of state legislators, local chamber of commerce types and school administrators at an event that garnered little news coverage and virtually no social media traffic. It’s a miracle she was able to find the time to pick up the shovel at Chattahoochee at all, given her busy schedule appearing at Trump rallies; last week she travelled to Pennsylvania to speak at an event supporting GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a fervent election denier, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the Senate. The rally, where Greene was greeted like a rock star, was clearly far more exciting than discussing aviation maintenance at the humble northwest Georgia vocational college. “Your president called all of you extremists!” Greene exclaimed to her fans from the stage. “Joe Biden has declared that half of this country are enemies of the state!”