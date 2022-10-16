Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Donald Trump has had it with Jewish people. On Sunday, the former president said on Truth Social that people of the faith have not been “appreciative enough” of all he’s done for Israel and lamented his low approval ratings among Jewish voters in the United States.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” he wrote on the troubled social media site. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

Trump then claimed that he is so popular in Israel that he could be prime minister. “Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

It’s true that Trump is popular in Israel. Or, at least he was ahead of the 2020 election. In a survey published in January 2020, the Pew Research Center surveyed people in 32 countries about Trump’s job in office. Overall, across most of the world, the public expressed low confidence in Trump to “do the right thing in world affairs.” But six countries—India, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, and Israel—reported confidence rates of 50 percent or more, including 71 percent of those surveyed in Israel.

In the US, however, Pew reported in 2020 that Jewish voters were “among the most consistently liberal and Democratic groups,” with about seven-in-ten Jewish adults saying they “identify with or lean toward” the Democratic Party. In a poll conducted between five and 12 months before the 2020 election, “nearly three-quarters” of Jewish respondents said they disapproved of Trump’s job.

Perhaps it’s also that people historically persecuted for their religious identity don’t appreciate demands of allegiance under veiled threats. Just a thought!