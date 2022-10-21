Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Thursday, Liz Truss announced that, after only serving 45 days, she will be stepping down as the prime minister of the United Kingdom. Truss made history as one of the shortest-serving world leaders. But during her time, she made the most of it, jampacking her tenure with controversies.

Of course, the Brits are dealing with it in the only way that they know how…jokes and dry sarcasm. And, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty funny.

The night of Truss’s departure, the BBC’s current affairs program, Newsnight played Rihanna’s break-up anthem “Take a Bow” over a nearly two-minute montage of Truss’s farewell speech and her few moments as prime minister. The production on this video is absolute gold. Especially the perfectly timed lyric “you look so dumb right now, standing outside my house” as Truss steps outside 10 Downing Street.

Stunning and devastating opening from Newsnight tonight.

Harsh, yes. Media students (and current broadcast journalists!) take note: your edit is nothing without the right choice of music. And oh boy this is quite the choice. pic.twitter.com/qgWtI66TSY — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) October 20, 2022

Channel 4 News took a similar approach. But they opted to play Taylor Swift’s “Black Space,” which was one of Truss’s favorite songs. I will forever be jealous that I didn’t come up with it myself.

I’d retire right after if I ever produce a masterpiece like this omfggggggg pic.twitter.com/PRNJHbET3u — Earvin Solitario (@earvinsolitario) October 20, 2022

Both videos have spread like wildfire across social media, with users calling the clips “truly a piece of artwork” and a “masterpiece of reportage.” While the United Kingdom’s political fate is currently up in the air, at least they made some great memes.