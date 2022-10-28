3 hours ago

Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Violently Assaulted” During Break-In

The top Democrat was not in San Francisco during the attack.

Rod Lamkey/ZUMA

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement read. “Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.  The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

Sources told the Associated Press that the assailant used a hammer to carry out the attack, leaving Pelosi with “blunt force trauma to his head and body.”

This is a breaking news post. We’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.

