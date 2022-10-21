Steve Bannon Is Getting Locked Up

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Friday, Steve Bannon, the former Trump advisor, was sentenced to four months in federal prison for two counts of contempt of Congress. The sentence came a year after Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack requiring him to turn over records and sit for an interview. Bannon has claimed he doesn’t mind going to jail for that. But his actions suggest otherwise.

In 2020, as January 6 approached, Bannon played up his personal role in Donald Trump’s effort to use phony election fraud claims to retain power on his War Room podcast and elsewhere. He encouraged Trump fans to assemble in Washington on January 6. “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” he told listeners on January 5. When the congressional committee investigating January 6 subpoenaed Bannon last year, he flatly refused to cooperate, claiming executive privilege—even though he last worked in the White House in 2017 and never received a clear assertion of privilege from Trump.

As lawmakers and prosecutors moved toward a contempt charge, Bannon used many steps in the process to broadcast an uncompromising stance. “I stand with Trump and the Constitution,” he told the Daily Mail after refusing to appear for a committee deposition in October 2021. “This is going to be a misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden,” he said outside federal court after the Justice Department charged him in November. “We’re gonna go on the offense on this.”

On July 12, as his trial neared, Bannon told fans on his podcast to pray for “our enemies” because “we’re going medieval on these people.” Bannon’s vows to force Pelosi and January 6 committee members to testify in his trial fizzled when US District Court Judge Carl Nichols barred him from calling lawmakers or mounting various defenses that Nichols deemed irrelevant. In the end, a jury took just hours to convict Bannon. After that, he vowed to “kill this Administration in the crib” and told the Department of Justice to “suck on it.”

Bannon has insisted in public this sentencing is a heroic act of martyrdom that he is taking with pride.

“I support Trump and the Constitution, and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it,” Bannon told Tucker Carlson in July after his conviction. But behind-the-scenes Bannon spent years as he crossed legal lines quietly using cooperation, or offers to cooperate, with federal investigators, along other means, to avoid consequences. (This bait and switch is echoed in Bannon’s media techniques: He has cozy ties with prominent national reporters while publicly ripping mainstream media.)

Since he took over the Trump campaign in 2016, Bannon has attempted a high-wire act, promoting himself as insider in the scandal-steeped Trumpworld while working to sidestep the criminal convictions and other consequences that have beset former colleagues. His sentence Friday marks failure in that effort. But it appears to result more from miscalculation than principled dissent.

Bannon was working until the last minute to avoid jail. On the eve of his trial, he offered to cooperate with the January 6 Committee. His bid drew wide press attention. But the extent of it wasn’t clear until this week when a sentencing memo from federal prosecutors revealed the extent to which Bannon and his lawyers had worked to stave off his conviction. On the eve of the trail, prosecutors wrote, one of Bannon’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran, contacted a January 6 committee investigator with a proposal. Corcoran suggested the committee sign onto a joint motion with Bannon asking to dismiss the contempt case. In exchange, Bannon would produce documents and provide testimony, as the panel had asked in September.

But it was too late. Bannon’s belief he could still negotiate was not shared by federal prosecutors, who noted that Bannon had committed a crime, and could not undo it 10 months later. His proposal was like a bank robber suggesting he’d return the money.