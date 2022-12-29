2 hours ago

George Santos Is Now Under Investigation as Even More Lies and Inconsistencies Surface

“No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

The Washington Post/ Getty Images

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect who has come under fire for a growing list of inconsistent and false claims about his financial, employment, and familial history, is facing multiple investigations, including an inquiry announced on Wednesday by Long Island prosecutors.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Nassau Country District Attorney, Anne Donnelly in a statement to Newsday. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.” The New York Times reports that a federal investigation is also underway.

The probes come days after Santos, who was elected to the House in November, admitted to fabricating large parts of his resume and personal history. (The Republican attempted to downplay the fabrications as “embellishments,” claiming “we do stupid things in life.”) As my colleague David Corn reported, there are also several inconsistencies floating around Santos’ finances that he has failed to clearly address, including how Santos managed to funnel $700,000 into his recent congressional campaign.

Since his initial admission on Monday, the apparent lies and inconsistencies have only mounted. A new report from CNN uncovered the following: 

CNN’s KFile uncovered more falsehoods from Santos, including claims he was forced to leave a New York City private school when his family’s real estate assets took a downturn and stating he represented Goldman Sachs at a top financial conference where he berated the company for investing in renewables.

CNN also reviewed more instances of Santos providing additional false history of his family’s background. In one interview, Santos said his mother’s family’s historical Jewish name was “Zabrovsky,” and later appeared to operate a GoFundMe campaign for a pet charity (which he falsely claimed was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit) under that alias. Genealogists CNN previously spoke with found no evidence of Jewish or Ukrainian heritage in his family tree.

Another mystery? What Republican leaders plan to do about their prevaricating new colleague. But with only four Republican votes to spare, it’s increasingly looking like Kevin McCarthy is more concerned with his thin majority than any lying congressman in the ranks.

TIME IS RUNNING OUT!

We have an ambitious $350,000 online fundraising goal this month and it's truly crunch time: About 15 percent of our yearly online giving usually comes in during the final week of the year, and in "No Cute Headlines or Manipulative BS," we explain why we simply can't afford to come up short right now.

The bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. And advertising or profit-driven ownership groups will never make time-intensive, in-depth reporting viable.

That's why donations big and small make up 74 percent of our budget this year. There is no backup to keep us going, no alternate revenue source, no secret benefactor. If readers don’t donate, we won’t be here. It's that simple.

And if you can help us out with a donation right now, all online gifts will be matched thanks to an incredibly generous matching gift pledge.

payment methods

TIME IS RUNNING OUT!

We have an ambitious $350,000 online fundraising goal this month and it's truly crunch time: About 15 percent of our yearly online giving usually comes in during the final week of the year, and in "No Cute Headlines or Manipulative BS," we explain why we simply can't afford to come up short right now.

The bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. And advertising or profit-driven ownership groups will never make time-intensive, in-depth reporting viable.

That's why donations big and small make up 74 percent of our budget this year. There is no backup to keep us going, no alternate revenue source, no secret benefactor. If readers don’t donate, we won’t be here. It's that simple.

And if you can help us out with a donation right now, all online gifts will be matched thanks to an incredibly generous matching gift pledge.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate