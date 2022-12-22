Below is our list of heroes and monsters from 2022. For the last few years, we’ve taken inventory in this fashion—personal, idiosyncratic, and somehow when assembled a snapshot of yet another unsettled, strange, glorious 12 months. (You can read the full archive here.) At this point, it’s become something of a holiday tradition.

As always, our list is by no means exhaustive. Each entry reflects less the perfect distillation of the year than our personal obsessions. But if you take all of this together, we hope you have a pretty representative time capsule of 2022. If we missed one of your nightmares or loves, maybe we can pick that up next year.

We will be adding to this list over the holidays. And so if you do not immediately see some of the items it will feature—a German coup, a bot, Mike Davis, Eric Adams, cars, strikers, a flamingo—please, keep coming back. You may even discover a few more.

Hero: Alabama Prison Strikers

They carried out a historic three-week labor strike and brought the neglect of the country's worst prisons to national attention.

Monster: VAR

Give technology an inch and it’ll disallow a goal and ruin your morning.

Monster: Bob Dylan and the Never-Ending Grift

Notes from a disillusioned Dylan fan.

Hero: Mike Davis

To read Davis on practically any subject was to come away with a sense of awe, and a promise to yourself to learn more about the world, and then do something about it.

Monster: Heinrich XIII

Heinrich XIII Reuss stands accused of being the ringleader of a coup plot inspired by the ludicrous theory that Germany is not a sovereign state.

Hero: The Bot That Tweets Lyrics From the Band The Fall

"You better listen."

Hero: Abortion Providers Who Refused to Quit

"Retire? What does that mean?"

Monster: Capital One Café

It can be hard to literalize how financialized capital has overtaken our lives. I figured coming to Capital One Café might help.

Hero: Pink Floyd, the Flamingo That Escaped a Kansas Zoo 17 Years Ago

"He's still out there. Maybe we'll see him again."

Hero: Megan Thee Stallion

"Traumazine" shattered pernicious tropes—and invited Black women like me to lean into anger, our vulnerabilities, and take control.

Monster: Eric Adams

The New York mayor spent most of his first year as a political enigma. But in the last quarter, Adams revealed his cruelty and ignorance.

Hero: The Gen-Z Voters Who Saved Us From Ourselves This November

Young people are turning up to vote in larger numbers and helping decide elections.

Hero: Lula

"Our struggle is a quest for the Spring.”

Top image credits: Plan B Entertainment/ZUMA; Tom Dorsey/Salina Journal/AP; Scott Garfitt/AP; Francois Nel/Getty

A BETTER WAY TO DO THIS?

We have an ambitious $350,000 online fundraising goal this month and we can't afford to come up short. But when a reader recently asked how being a nonprofit makes Mother Jones different from other news organizations, we realized we needed to lay this out better: Because "in absolutely every way" is essentially the answer.

So we tried to explain why your year-end donations are so essential, and we'd like your help refining our pitch about what make Mother Jones valuable and worth reading to you.

We'd also like your support of our journalism with a year-end donation if you can right now—all online gifts will be doubled until we hit our $350,000 goal thanks to an incredibly generous donor's matching gift pledge.

payment methods

A BETTER WAY TO DO THIS?

We have an ambitious $350,000 online fundraising goal this month and we can't afford to come up short. But when a reader recently asked how being a nonprofit makes Mother Jones different from other news organizations, we realized we needed to lay this out better: Because "in absolutely every way" is essentially the answer.

So we tried to explain why your year-end donations are so essential, and we'd like your help refining our pitch about what make Mother Jones valuable and worth reading to you.

We'd also like your support of our journalism with a year-end donation if you can right now—all online gifts will be doubled until we hit our $350,000 goal thanks to an incredibly generous donor's matching gift pledge.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate