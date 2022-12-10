Morocco Just Became the First African and Arab Nation to Reach the World Cup Semifinals

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

First, it was Belgium. Then it was Spain. Today, it was Portugal. Morocco has defeated yet another European soccer powerhouse to become the first African and Arab nation to advance to the semifinals in World Cup history.

The final score was 1-0 with the only goal coming off a leaping header from Youssef En-Nesyri late in the first half.

What a moment 👏 Morocco scores its first ever men's FIFA World Cup goal in the knockout stage 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/hGS7QoE3vV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, better known as Bono, kept yet another clean sheet as he emerges as the tournament’s unlikely hero. Thus far, Morocco has only allowed in one goal—an own goal—during the World Cup.

WHAT A SAVE BY BONO 😱 pic.twitter.com/vJXZML7DrN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Before going up against Morocco on Saturday, Portugal had won its last game against Switzerland 6-1. And just like he did against Switzerland, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, one the biggest soccer stars of his generation, started the game on the bench in what is likely to be his last World Cup.

Morocco’s fans are understandably ecstatic both at home and in Qatar, where they have become the de facto home team.

Morocco fans in Casablanca absolutely lost it after clinching a spot in the semifinals 🤯🇲🇦 #WorldCupWatchParty (via @julietbawuah)pic.twitter.com/e3Ds4aJxE5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Moroccan players have made a point of highlighting the political significance of their place in the tournament. Following their win against Spain earlier this week, players celebrated with a Palestinian flag in solidarity.

Morocco celebrates their victory by raising the Palestinian flag 🇵🇸. Palestine has been the winner in this World Cup. Arab regimes can pursue normalisation, but the people of the Arab world will have the final say. Congratulations Morocco for your victory and principled stance 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/eTrNQWhelB — Amro Ali (@_amroali) December 6, 2022

On Wednesday, Morocco will face the winners of Saturday’s match against France and England. A match against France, which made Morocco a protectorate in 1912, would hold special significance. France currently leads England 1-0.