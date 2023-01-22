31 mins ago

Bowen Yang Gave the George Santos Impression I Didn’t Know I Needed

The “Saturday Night Live” star nailed the lying New York congressman.

Can't you see the resemblance?Tom Williams/CQ/Roll Call/Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

George Santos’ ceaseless lies might further diminish the often dubious reputation of Republicans in Congress, but they are also occasionally very funny. On this week’s Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang offered a hilarious portrayal of the New York congressman—and provided a persuasive explanation for their lack of physical resemblance.

“I know that I look Asian,” he said, “but that’s because my maiden name is Chão, as in Fogo de Chão, because I’m Brazilian.”

The cold open introduced Santos as a Heisman Trophy winner with more championship rings than Tom Brady. After saying he was “proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football,” Yang’s Santos explains that he played college ball at the University of College. (I think he should have claimed to be a Professor of Logic at the University of Science.) And, yes, he appears in drag.

Yang reappeared as Santos on the Weekend Update, where he claimed to have made breakthroughs in nuclear fission and to be descended from the people who told Anne Frank, “You should be writing this down.” The sketch also hinted at Santos’ ties to Russian oligarchs and the mysterious source of his wealth. Asked by Colin Jost how he suddenly became a millionaire, Santos replies, “The only connection I have to Russia is that my great-grand-uncle was Rasputin, and my great-grandmother was the little bat in the movie.”

Check it out:

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate