As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, assessing the extent of the enormous toll on lives is impossible. Millions of people have been forced from their homes and tens of thousands have been killed, while cities and towns throughout the country have been destroyed.

In the midst of the suffering, remarkable stories of heroism have emerged: ordinary citizens in neighboring countries have provided food and shelter to refugees, while Ukrainians have created homemade Molotov cocktails, and even blown up bridges. Meanwhile, Russian soldiers have committed torture and alleged war crimes against Ukrainian citizens. But against this backdrop is an additional narrative of suffering; the farm animals and house pets caught up in a brutal war that has decimated the families who cared for them.

When the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, a massive effort to save these vulnerable creatures was undertaken by thousands of animal rights activists, volunteers, and people who found themselves in a position to help. For some, this work was a natural extension of their long-term commitment to caring for animals. For others, the suffering they witnessed—of homeless animals whose owners had perhaps fled, or died, or lost them in the chaos of war—led them to this work.

What these animals most needed was a secure and loving home. Early in the invasion, Europeans seemed eager to rescue Ukrainian pets. Websites with images of animals needing homes appeared, and many Western Europeans responded generously. But there was no clear mechanism in place to deliver a pet to a new owner. So volunteers organized a transit service, in which a person carried a fully vaccinated and sterilized animal across the Western border of Ukraine–either by train, car, or bus.

During the first weeks of the war, among the mass exodus of Ukrainians seeking safety in Western Europe, animals that were brought into the EU required no paperwork. By the summer the situation had changed, and it became increasingly difficult for more than one or two pets at a time to enter without supporting documents.

Poland started turning back volunteers and organizations trucking rescue animals to European shelters, or directly to new owners, so they had to return to Ukraine. There were reported incidents of people in distress releasing scared animals into the fields near the Polish border, likely hoping for the best. Animal welfare organizations began to withdraw from the Polish-Ukrainian border, partially because their work became impossible, and partially because the interest from Europeans in Ukrainian pet adoption had faded.

“Now all shelters in Europe are overwhelmed with Ukrainian rescue animals,” says Victoria Shaulska, a volunteer with a German non-profit Save A Life Today. Before the war, she had been working on finding new homes for rescue pets from Ukraine and witnessed the initial surge of enthusiasm in Europe. As the war dragged on, she saw that enthusiasm ebb.

Over the past 8 years, Save A Life Today has found homes for around 7600 dogs and cats in Germany, but now? “Pragmatic Germans are now worried to take on an additional member of the family,” Shaulska says.

Recently, even as larger organizations and non-profits with representation in Ukraine have stepped in to provide aid to animals and offer assistance to local shelters as well as rescue efforts, the main goal for Ukrainian shelters is to find homes for animals suffering because of the war.

“I want to find them as many European and foreign families as possible,” says Oleksandra Mezinova, 53, a Ukrainian animal rights activist and the founder of Sirius, the largest animal shelter in Ukraine, which hosts about 3200 dogs and more than 300 cats, as well as two chickens and a hedgehog named Eugenia. “We have a war going on, and our lives, as well as our animals’ lives, are uncertain.”

Here are the stories of some of these activists.

Asia Sepinska

Dogs are everywhere in Asia Sepinksa’s shelter. A German shepherd naps on a chair across from her, and others run in and out of the kitchen into an outdoor space crowded with a variety of cats, chickens, and other animals. Some dogs try to sit on her lap or at least put their head on her knees. Sepinska sits in the kitchen that doubles as her office in Hostomel, Ukraine. The safe haven is located on what was once a dairy farm, but for the last 22 of her 77 years, she has provided shelter for the abused, neglected, abandoned, or homeless animals of her hometown.

She established the sanctuary after having visited the “absolutely terrible” government-run shelter nearby. Dogs were killing each other and eating the corpses, she recalls, while others were standing in mud mixed with their own excrement and snow. It seemed to her that the animals had been brought there to die in the most horrific way imaginable.

So in May 2000, she opened her own space, hoping to provide a loving home and ethical treatment to all the street dogs she could find—which sometimes numbered more than 870. Donations, grants, and support from the city of Kyiv kept her financially afloat, and her granddaughter Maria Vronska eventually started working with her. And then the war came.

The city of Hostomel saw some of the fiercest fighting in the first days of the war and the assault lasted for five weeks. More than one hundred dogs ran away from her shelter or were killed by the shrapnel. A few projectiles landed right on the property, damaging buildings and fences and killing the animals.

They had no heat, electricity, or water for the entire occupation, so they melted snow for drinking and cooking. Fearing being killed by Russian soldiers were they to leave the property, they were essentially trapped. “People were shot at for just walking on the street,” Sepinska recalls, “we had a body laying outside of the gates for 5 weeks, and nobody picked him up.”

On March 30th Russian soldiers stormed into the shelter. They suspected that someone there had been feeding Ukrainian Armed Forces information about Russian units in the area. Sepinska, her granddaughter, and the two other shelter workers—a woman and a man—were discovered by Russian soldiers who found a hidden cell phone. After locking the three women in a back room, they took and beat the only male. He returned the next morning, bruised and tortured, but alive.

And then, as quickly as they had arrived, the Russians retreated. As she watched Ukrainian troops appear, Sepinska’s granddaughter Maria sobbed with relief. The Hostomel shelter now has over 600 dogs—many of them old and injured—and about a hundred cats.

Maryna Shumeiko

Traumatized and often injured, animals that were abandoned or ran away often require special attention. Maryna Shumeiko, 46, has been caring for them in a small building in Ivankiv, a town about 50 miles from Kyiv, in a shelter she created called CatDog. The space was donated by the town before the war began, and their work is supported by limited funds from the local budget, plus donations, grants, and the generosity of those who work there.

Shumeiko is well known in the area as a fierce advocate for animal rights and sterilization—which has proved to be controversial in rural Ukraine. When the invasion took place, Ivankiv was occupied by the Russians; the town was frozen in stillness as people feared venturing beyond their gates and being shot by Russian soldiers.

Undeterred, Shumeiko would wait for a quiet moment between the artillery barrages, then hop on her bike and head towards the small red brick house where 17 dogs and 27 cats were waiting for her. “I had a little icon in my backpack and it protected me,” she says.

Her circle of care has expanded to include not only the animals in her shelter and her home, but also those abandoned by neighbors who fled. “I went on Facebook and wrote a judgmental post saying that I don’t approve of people leaving,” she says, “but I’ll help you take care of your pets.”

After the Russian retreat, people brought in wounded animals from across the region. A veterinarian from Kyiv would volunteer once a week. But Shumeiko’s space was too small for the demand and she had to find a new home to accommodate all the animals. After Ivankiv was returned to Ukrainian control, Shumeiko headed to Kyiv with an injured Dachshund in a crate, bringing the dog on the first leg of her journey to her new family in Germany.

After a 7-hour trip to the capital—a journey that usually takes about an hour—she put her first adoptee on a bus accompanied by a volunteer that was taking several dogs across the border to their new homes. Since then, 11 dogs from Shumeika’s shelter have been taken to new homes in Europe by volunteers.

Oleksandra Mezinova

In 1999, Oleksandra Mezinova founded a shelter for abused and neglected animals on a farm she rented, and for three years she paid for all the food and medical care for them. But then donations started coming in, as well as grants and organizational support.

Named Sirius, the shelter is located in the small village of Fedorivka in the Kyiv region, which was occupied early in the war. Facing the terrifying prospect of hundreds of animals starving to death, Mezinova convinced Russian soldiers to let her drive to the nearby villages in order to find food from local farms to feed animals in her shelter. She enjoyed some greater freedom, but the risks were considerable.

“Every time I was heading out I’d leave the instructions to the staff what to do if I don’t return.”

On March 22, while traveling in her minivan with two of her co-workers, they were stopped by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint and accused of spying for the Ukrainians. Shelling erupted during the interrogations. Seeking cover with the Russian soldiers, they were first led into a nearby warehouse and then thrown into a basement. There, the three of them sat holding hands, certain that they would be killed.

“We were asking each other what each of us was thinking about,” Mezinova says, “and every one of us said: that the dogs will go hungry.” Eventually, they were released—even though the Russians were partially correct in their assumptions.

At the shelter, cut off from the world—no electricity, water, or internet—Mezinova had found a way to communicate with a hidden cell phone. Typing up text messages throughout the day and saving them on her phone, she would walk over to a spot on a hill nearby where she could find a signal and she’d send the messages out. Her assistant in Kyiv would receive them and resend them to a wide network of animal rights organizations that had started a campaign to help her shelter, as well as to political parties across Europe. This activity could have cost Mezinova her life; the information she shared with the political parties was not restricted to the needs of the facility but included intelligence on Russian movements in the area.

As a result of her activism, a stream of hundreds of volunteers working for animal organizations from all over Europe arrived at Sirius after the region was liberated by the Ukrainian Army at the beginning of April. They helped feed the animals—over 3,000 dogs and about 300 cats—and found most new homes in Ukraine, or elsewhere in Europe. Before the war, only about 10 percent of Sirius pets were adopted outside of Ukraine; four months after the invasion, in mid-summer, it peaked at 70 percent before it started to decline.

Still, there was no decline in the number of animals coming to Sirius. “We don’t say no,” Mezinova says. Every time Ukraine liberates another part of its territory, a new stream of animals appears. The last wave came from the area around the utterly decimated region of Kherson in November.

“I hope we’ll finish the cat house soon contrary to Putin’s plans,” she says laughing, standing in the middle of the half-built structure, among dozens of cats who are waiting for their new home in Ukraine, Europe, or elsewhere.