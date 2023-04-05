Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Whatta mess. Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan drew more press than, well, everyone else, including photographer M. Scott Brauer, who covered the circus for Mother Jones. Brauer heard one NYPD officer say he’d never seen so much media in one place. Many of the Trump supporters on hand seemed to be performing for the cameras—and there were plenty willing to surround anyone ready to perform, because there wasn’t much else to see.

“As soon as I walked a block or so away from where the main action was happening, it was like nothing special,” Brauer said. “The rest of the city didn’t seem to notice, though I did hear a couple of complaints from workers annoyed about traffic around Laguardia being really bad when they were driving home on Monday, not long after Trump landed.”

Here’s a taste of what Brauer experienced.