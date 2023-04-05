Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Whatta mess. Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan drew more press than, well, everyone else, including photographer M. Scott Brauer, who covered the circus for Mother Jones. Brauer heard one NYPD officer say he’d never seen so much media in one place. Many of the Trump supporters on hand seemed to be performing for the cameras—and there were plenty willing to surround anyone ready to perform, because there wasn’t much else to see.

“As soon as I walked a block or so away from where the main action was happening, it was like nothing special,” Brauer said. “The rest of the city didn’t seem to notice, though I did hear a couple of complaints from workers annoyed about traffic around Laguardia being really bad when they were driving home on Monday, not long after Trump landed.”

Here’s a taste of what Brauer experienced.

Crowds gather near Trump Tower wait for the arrival of former president Donald Trump, prior to his arraignment.

Crossing Fifth Avenue toward Trump Tower.

Outside Trump Tower.

Supporters of the former president.

This man got his MAGA hat signed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who showed up to rail against the Manhattan DA—and Democrats in general.

Media photographers and videographers await for the arrival of Donald Trump.

Supporters near Trump Tower.

An NYPD officer near Trump Tower.

Photographers trying to get their shot.

Media analysts on location.

Some critics of the former president.

Supporters near Trump Tower after Trump’s arrival.

Trump shwag for sale at a Times Square souvenir shop.

Outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Horror movie actor and Trump supporter Edward X. Young shows off his Trump buttons.

Press mob embattled Rep. George Santos (R-New York) outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Journalists interview a Trump supporter in a park near the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Men wearing “Blacks for Trump” shirts joined other Trump supporters in the park.

A supporter outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

A supporter speaks to the press.

An anti-Trump demonstrator outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

People jostle for a glimpse of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Performance artist Crackhead Barney confronts Trump supporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators compete for attention outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Trump supporters in the park near Manhattan Criminal Court.

More supporters.

New York icon The Naked Cowboy among the Trump supporters.

A demonstrator shows off an anti-Trump sign outside New York County Supreme Court.

A man impersonates Donald Trump outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

A journalist broadcasts near Manhattan Criminal Court during the arraignment.

Anti-Trump demonstrators outside New York County Supreme Court.

