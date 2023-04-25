Should Insurers Cover Kids’ Obesity Drugs? Experts Say It’s Long Overdue.

The reason for the shift in guidelines, experts tell me, is not only that doctors have more experience with weight-loss surgery and drugs than ever before, but also that the field’s understanding of obesity has changed: Researchers now know that childhood obesity is a result of genetic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors, not a personal choice. “It’s not a situation of gluttony,” says Mary Savoye, associate director of pediatric obesity at the Yale School of Medicine. “It’s actually a complex disease.” And by acting early, researchers say, children can reduce their future risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, and fatty liver disease, which can lead to severe illness and premature death. Lifestyle therapy, says Sandra Hassink, a past president of AAP and an author of the new guidelines, is aimed at “pushing back” against unhealthy environments, with drugs and surgery serving as “adjuncts” to changes in diet and exercise.

In response to the new guidance, personal responsibility advocates argued that children just ought to eat better and exercise more. Fat acceptance advocates pointed out that AAP’s emphasis on BMI was misguided, and would only increase weight stigma. (Indeed, it’s possible to be considered “overweight” or “obese” and be in good health—but the AAP guidelines, experts emphasize, are intended for children with high BMI and health concerns like Type 2 diabetes.)

Scientists on the front lines of obesity research, meanwhile, raised another important question: If these new treatments are the best option for kids, why are they so difficult to obtain? Intensive behavioral counseling, for instance, typically takes place at an academic medical center. It often involves weekly sessions on exercise, nutrition education, support group sessions for parents, and conversations with kids about things like self-esteem and bullying. But according to AAP and the US Department of Health and Human Services, the most effective of these programs— which have been shown to help kids lose between 3.5 and 18 pounds—are rare in the United States. In fact, Dr. Thomas Robinson, a professor of pediatrics and of medicine at Stanford University who leads a behavior change program for families, estimates there are fewer than one to two dozen lifestyle programs like his across the country, and almost all aren’t covered by public or private insurance. “How could the American Academy of Pediatrics say an aggressive family-based comprehensive program is standard of care, this should be the first line of intervention, but yet, wait a minute. Oh, it’s not covered by insurance?” says Savoye, who runs a similar program at Yale called Bright Bodies. A November 2022 study by AAP found that most teen bariatric surgeries are paid for by private insurance rather than Medicaid. Only a handful of state Medicaid programs cover weight-loss medication, which can cost up to $1,600 a month. It’s even more difficult to get it covered by private insurance.

Black children are nine times more likely to suffer from Type 2 diabetes than white children. With new treatment options concentrated among the affluent, you can expect that disparity to only get bleaker.