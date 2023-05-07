Nine Dead in Mass Shooting at Texas Mall

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

A gunman murdered at least eight people on Saturday afternoon, opening fire at an outdoor mall in a suburb of Dallas, Texas. The gunman was killed by a police officer on the scene.

The shooting, which is to date the second-deadliest mass-shooting of the year, happened mid-afternoon at the outlet mall where large crowds of shoppers and diners were gathered. The identities of the victims haven’t been released, but authorities said they ranged in age between 5 and 61. At least seven people were injured in the attack. No information on the identity of the shooter or their motives has been released.

The massacre, which follows closely on the heels of a shooting in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, which killed a 38-year old woman and injured four others. On Monday, a man killed six people, including his wife and three children, in Oklahoma. Last weekend, a man murdered five people in Cleveland, Texas—a suburb of Houston—after a dispute with neighbors over his firing of his assault-style rifle in his yard.

By some estimates, the Dallas mall shooting was the 199th mass shooting of 2023.

* This is a developing story.