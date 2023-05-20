2 hours ago

Donald Trump Hasn’t Said Much About Daniel Penny. He Doesn’t Need To.

The former president’s extremism is getting a free ride.

Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP

In the weeks since a 24-year-old Long Island man named Daniel Penny killed Jordan Neely in a New York City subway car, the response from the Republican Party’s right wing has been as consistent as it is chilling. These politicians and commentators seem to believe that Neely—a homeless former Michael Jackson impersonator who was reportedly berating passengers—deserved to die. Or put another way: Penny’s fear of his fellow passenger simply mattered more than Neely’s own right to live.

As my colleague Noah Lanard wrote last week, Republican presidential candidates have not just praised Penny, but raised money to help the former Marine fight his charge of manslaughter. Penny was a “Good Samaritan,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Let’s show this Marine…America’s got his back.”

Another GOP candidate, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, donated $10,000 to Penny’s defense fund. It was time, he said, to “restore the rule of law in America.”

There is one notable exception in all of this, though: Donald Trump. The former president has, by his standards, been conspicuously quiet on the subway homicide. This is a man who once took out a full-page newspaper ad demanding New York state bring back the death penalty so it could kill the teenagers accused of raping a white woman in Central Park. (They turned out to have been wrongfully accused.) As president, and ever since, he demonized the homeless in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, and talked about using the federal government to clear those residents off the streets. Trump was, and still is, at the vanguard of a broader conservative war on cities, and he has allied himself with people—such as Kyle Rittenhouse and the McCloskeys of St. Louis—who embody the right-wing yearning for vigilantes to use violence, or the threat of violence, against liberal lawlessness. Or simply against liberals exercising constitutional rights in settings that conservatives don’t like.

If Trump has been conspicuously quiet on all of this, it’s not because he’s lost a step, and it’s definitely not because of his compassion for Jordan Neely—it’s more that he doesn’t need to say anything. A campaign like this is how he wins. Every expression of extrajudicial bloodlust from a party that quite recently nominated Willard “Mitt” Romney, every Bane-like pronouncement from a tennis-playing shitposter, is an affirmation of who the party belongs to. Right now, all of his rivals are tripping over themselves to reinforce the supremacy of Trump’s politics, and to tear down the very prosecutor, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who just indicted Trump—the man they have to defeat. If there’s one thing America’s most notorious grifter understands, it’s the value of a free ride. Why invest your own capital, when you can have everyone else do it for you?

WE CAME UP SHORT.

We just wrapped up a shorter-than-normal, urgent-as-ever fundraising drive and we came up about $45,000 short of our $300,000 goal.

That means we're going to have upwards of $350,000, maybe more, to raise in online donations between now and June 30, when our fiscal year ends and we have to get to break-even. And even though there's zero cushion to miss the mark, we won't be all that in your face about our fundraising again until June.

So we urgently need this specific ask, what you're reading right now, to start bringing in more donations than it ever has. The reality, for these next few months and next few years, is that we have to start finding ways to grow our online supporter base in a big way—and we're optimistic we can keep making real headway by being real with you about this.

Because the bottom line: Corporations and powerful people with deep pockets will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. The only investors who won’t let independent, investigative journalism down are the people who actually care about its future—you.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

payment methods

