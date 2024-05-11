58 mins ago

Melania Trump Says Hell No to Barron Serving as a GOP Delegate

His political debut will have to wait.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Barron Trump’s political debut has been shelved—for now—after his mother, Melania Trump, effectively rebuffed an invitation for her 18-year-old son to serve as a delegate at the GOP convention this summer.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” a statement to the Daily Mail read. 

It’s unclear what the prior commitments are. But the Friday statement appeared to signal that the former first lady, who has been fiercely protective of Barron during their time in the White House and after, may not be thrilled that her son could enter the political spotlight anytime soon. That apparent reluctance comes amid a parade of humiliating moments for the Trump family, including explicit details of Donald Trump’s sex life, that have played out in the former president’s criminal trial where he faces 34 felony counts related to alleged hush-money payments made to a porn star actress. 

The embarrassment spilled out of the courtroom on Thursday when Trump also appeared to forget Barron’s age.

Barron’s high school graduation is scheduled for next week. The former president, who complained that his criminal trial was preventing him from attending, is expected to be there.

