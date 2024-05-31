34 mins ago

Convicted Felon Rambles Through Greatest Hits of Grievances, Falsehoods, and Legal Nonsense

Donald Trump’s first speech after his guilty verdict was a typical Trump rant.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Speaking from his beloved Trump Tower in Manhattan—where nearly nine years ago he descended an escalator and launched his presidential campaign—Donald Trump on Friday rambled through a litany of complaints.

Having just been found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush-money trial, Trump blasted the criminal case as “unfair,” “rigged,” and politically motivated. The convicted felon also railed against judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump claimed was actually the “devil,” despite appearing “soft” and like an “angel” to some. Trump also called President Biden “dumb.” The speech was typical of a Trumpian rant: falsehoods, grievances, and meandering anecdotes flew for nearly 40 minutes.

“We’re living in a fascist state,” he said at one point.

The press conference came as Trump’s presidential campaign seeks to aggressively capitalize on his conviction. Those efforts went into overdrive immediately after Thursday’s guilty verdict, with Trump’s fundraising page—which declared that the former president, who remains free pending sentencing and appeals, was now a “political prisoner”—apparently crashing due to a surge in visitors.

By Friday morning, the campaign announced that it had raised a staggering $34.8 million in small donations in response to the verdict, though that figure can’t be immediately verified.

MOTHER JONES NEEDS YOUR HELP

Straight to the point: Donations have been concerningly slow for our hugely important First $500,000 fundraising campaign. We urgently need your help, and a lot of help, over the next few weeks so we can pay for the one-of-a-kind journalism you get from us.

Learn more in “Less Dreading, More Doing,” where we lay out this wild moment and how we can keep charging hard for you. And please help if you can: $5, $50, or $500—every gift from every person truly matters right now.

payment methods

MOTHER JONES NEEDS YOUR HELP

Straight to the point: Donations have been concerningly slow for our hugely important First $500,000 fundraising campaign. We urgently need your help, and a lot of help, over the next few weeks so we can pay for the one-of-a-kind journalism you get from us.

Learn more in “Less Dreading, More Doing,” where we lay out this wild moment and how we can keep charging hard for you. And please help if you can: $5, $50, or $500—every gift from every person truly matters right now.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate