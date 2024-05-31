6 seconds ago

“Make Them Pay”—The Far Right Responds to Trump’s Conviction

I sifted through some big MAGA feelings about the verdict so you don’t have to.

Trump stands with his fist in the art, in front of a wave of angry emojis.

Mother Jones; Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s conviction yesterday, far-right influencers have taken to Twitter to express their dismay—and desire for revenge. While some have simply urged Trump supporters to show their support at the ballot box in November, others have gone full apocalypse, urging retribution through thinly disguised calls for violence. Here are a few of the suggestions they have for standing up for their hero during his time of need.

First up: the more establishment wing of the MAGAverse. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) oozes with disgust over “the left’s smirking, pretentious little faces:”

Then, there’s Charlie Kirk, head of the conservative student movement group TurningPoint USA. On Thursday following the verdict, he tweeted this to his 2.9 million followers on X:

Relentless Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who in 2022 was ordered to pay $1.5 billion dollars in damages to the families of the children slain during the 2012 massacre, plays his version of three-dimensional-conspiracist chess by claiming to his 2.3 million followers that calls for violence from Trump supporters are actually a “false flag” operation by Democrats.

From Jackson Hinkle, an extremist antisemite and white nationalist with 2.6 million followers on X, comes this suggestion:

Looking at some actors with fewer followers but equal passions, we can start with Stew Peters, a former bounty hunter-turned-extremist-livestreamer. He took a break from spewing his usual antisemitic horrors by tweeting on Friday to his 596,000 followers on X a video he dug up of a guy ranting about the sheer injustice of Trump’s conviction. “We’re going to put Donald Trump in office, and we want him to lock you motherfuckers up and put a lot of you motherfuckers to death,” he fumes.  

The 937,000 followers of the far-right account The Vigilant Fox were gifted with the tweet of an admiring description of a video it produced of conservative pundit Megyn Kelley. “She compares the Democrats to a wolf that just ‘tasted blood’ and suggests the only way to stop a wolf from ‘coming back for more’ is ‘if he loses a limb of his own.’

The religious right also had strong feelings they needed to express. Smash Baals is an account, with 47,000 followers associated with a group of far-right Christian Nationalist pastors. It urged followers—maybe one notable follower in particular?—to fly a flag bearing the slogan “Resistance to tyrants is obedience to God.”

Lastly, let’s review a few reactions from a pair of brothers associated with the New Apostolic Reformation, a growing, controversial evangelical movement whose adherents believe they are called to fight for the supremacy of Christianity in all aspects of life—and that includes the US government. One distinguishing feature of the New Apostolic Reformation is the belief that God speaks through modern-day prophets. Guess who Tim Sheets, who says he is an apostle and pastor in Middletown, Ohio, considers that modern-day prophet to be?

Tim is less well known than his brother, Dutch, another NAR apostle who gained notoriety recently when Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito flew an “Appeal to Heaven” flag over his house. Dutch Sheets has frequently used the “Appeal to Heaven” phrase and symbols as a rallying cry for the ascendant Christian nationalist movement.

In a YouTube address to 340,000 followers on Friday titled “Stay Focused: God Will Have the Last Word,” Dutch Sheets said he had been “revisiting what I’ve been hearing from the Holy Spirit in the last several months.” He shared the dreams of several other prophets, which he said foretold the Trump verdict. “The fire and glory of God is coming to America—it will cleanse and it will empower,” he assured viewers. “It will tear down that which is evil, not us.”

MOTHER JONES NEEDS YOUR HELP

Straight to the point: Donations have been concerningly slow for our hugely important First $500,000 fundraising campaign. We urgently need your help, and a lot of help, over the next few weeks so we can pay for the one-of-a-kind journalism you get from us.

Learn more in “Less Dreading, More Doing,” where we lay out this wild moment and how we can keep charging hard for you. And please help if you can: $5, $50, or $500—every gift from every person truly matters right now.

payment methods

MOTHER JONES NEEDS YOUR HELP

Straight to the point: Donations have been concerningly slow for our hugely important First $500,000 fundraising campaign. We urgently need your help, and a lot of help, over the next few weeks so we can pay for the one-of-a-kind journalism you get from us.

Learn more in “Less Dreading, More Doing,” where we lay out this wild moment and how we can keep charging hard for you. And please help if you can: $5, $50, or $500—every gift from every person truly matters right now.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate