Biden’s $30m Weekend Fundraising Blitz Breaks Democratic Party Records

But Trump is breaking records too.

Cash splash: Biden's campaign team raked in $30 million with the help of some Hollywood megastars.Sue Ogrocki/AP

Biden’s weekend donor cash splash hit like a tidal wave, according to the president’s campaign on Sunday morning. Attracted by celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney for a glamorous Hollywood event, party-goers coughed up $30 million, breaking records for the Democratic Party’s largest single fundraiser ever, according to the campaign.

Pre-event commitments were already at a record-smashing $28 million before any of the celebs turned up. Saturday’s event surpassed a New York City fundraiser that raised $26 million in March.

During this weekend’s event, attendees were treated to live performances, and comedian Jimmy Kimmel moderated a conversation with President Biden and former President Barack Obama, touching on topics like the Supreme Court and, of course, Trump. Ticket prices for the Saturday night event ranged from $250 to $500,000, while smaller donors paid $20 to watch virtually, according to CBS.

The battle for the biggest campaign war chest is running hot. While Biden has generally been considered to have the bigger cash advantage, Trump is also aggressively raising money and attracting significant amounts. His conviction in the “hush money” trial unleashed a $52.8 million deluge to his coffers in 24 hours, according to his campaign.

