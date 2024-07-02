The Democrats Going Public With Their Concerns Over Biden

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) on Tuesday became the first Democrat in office to call for President Biden to drop out of the general election in the wake of his disastrous debate performance last week.

In a lengthy statement, Doggett said Biden “should make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw” in order to reduce the likelihood of a second Trump term.

“Instead of reassuring voters [at the debate],” Doggett said, “the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s lies.”

“Our overriding consideration must be who has the best hope of saving our democracy from an authoritarian takeover by a criminal and his gang,” he continued. “Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory—too great a risk to assume that what could not be turned around in a year, what was not turned around in the debate, can be turned around now. President Biden saved democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024.”

First Dem to call for Biden to withdraw 🔔 pic.twitter.com/ft5m3YLXUs — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) July 2, 2024

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Mother Jones in response to Doggett’s statement.

Though Doggett appears to be the only sitting Democrat to go on the record in his call for Biden to drop out—for now, at least—his comments come on the heels of other Democrats publicly raising alarm over Biden’s ability to serve. (Meanwhile, some Democrats have publicly defended Biden and said they planned to stand by him.) Voters, too, are worried. As my colleague Stephanie Mencimer covered this weekend, a post-debate poll conducted by CBS News showed that nearly half of registered Democrats do not think Biden should be running for re-election, with the top reason being his age.

Let’s take a look at some of the concerns other Democrats have raised in recent days:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The congresswoman praised Biden’s policy record on MSNBC on Tuesday, but added, “I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’…of both candidates.”

WATCH: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi reacts to Democrats concerns about President Biden. pic.twitter.com/KRm2fdfXH0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 2, 2024

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.)

On MSNBC on Tuesday, Clyburn said Democrats should back Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee if Biden does step aside.

“I will support [Harris] if he were to step aside,” Clyburn said.

“This party should not in any way do anything to work around Ms. Harris,” he continued. “We should do everything we can to bolster her, whether it’s in second place or at the top of the ticket.” (Last week on MSNBC, Clyburn blamed Biden’s performance on “preparation overload.”)

WATCH: Rep. Clyburn defends VP Harris role in the Democratic party. pic.twitter.com/IBjn9FJ9Jh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 2, 2024

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

The former Obama official and mayor of San Antonio told MSNBC on Tuesday that he believes “that there are stronger options out there for Democrats—we have a of stable of folks that I think could do a better job, including Vice President Harris,” he said, pointing to a new CNN poll out today that shows Trump with a six-point lead over Biden, compared to a two-point lead over Harris.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro joins Chris Jansing to share their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/TY3uHAm83u — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) July 2, 2024

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)

“The debate performance was rough, it was a very bad night for the president,” Beshear told local press. “But he is still the candidate, only he can make decisions about his future candidacy. So long as he continues to be in the race, I support him.”

Andy for President? @GovAndyBeshear’s comments when asked about his name being mentioned as a candidate if President Biden were to drop out. Beshear has been named by several national media outlets as a potential replacement. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/QDRnG5NDjh — Addie Meiners (@ameinersWLKY) July 1, 2024

Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Welch blasted the Biden campaign as “dismissive” of concerns about the president’s viability as the Democratic nominee.

“I really do criticize the campaign for a dismissive attitude towards people who are raising questions for discussion. That’s just facing the reality that we’re in,” Welch told Semafor, adding that Democrats have an “existential responsibility” to prevent Trump from winning a second term in office.

“Passivity is not the response that is going to work for us. We all have to be self-conscious,” he continued. “We all have to be acutely aware that our obligation is to the country, even more than the party. That’s the obligation we have—what’s best for the country.”

But for all his criticism, Welch stopped short of calling for Biden to drop out, instead saying the “challenge” for the campaign would be to overcome the “damage” of the debate and get Biden out in front of the public.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Dingell told CNN that more public appearances won’t undo the damage of Biden’s debate performance.

“One interview isn’t going to fix this,” Ms. Dingell told CNN, adding, “I think the campaign’s got to listen to people. And by the way, I think the campaign needs to listen to us.”

Several hours after Dingell’s remarks, ABC News announced that Biden planned to sit down for his first post-debate interview. A clip will air on Friday; the full interview will air on Sunday and Monday.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

“I think, like a lot of people, I was pretty horrified,” Whitehouse told CBS affiliate WPRI of Providence on Monday of Biden’s debate performance. He added that the president’s condition “was a surprise” and “I have never seen that happen before.”

“I think people want to make sure that this is a campaign that’s ready to go and win, that the president and his team are being candid with us about his condition, that this was a real anomaly and not just the way he is these days,” Whitehouse added.

“People want to make sure that…the president and his team are being candid about his condition that this was a real anomaly and not just the way he is these days." pic.twitter.com/m1u27dSf6o — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 1, 2024

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)

“This decision not only impacts who’s going to serve in the White House the next four years, but who’s going to serve in the Senate, who’s going to serve in the house, and it’ll have implications for decades to come,” Quigley told CNN this morning, echoing concerns that Biden’s nomination could hurt Democrats in races down the ballot.

“It’s his decision,” Quigley continued, “I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts not just his race, but all the other races that are coming in November.”

.@RepMikeQuigley on @JoeBiden's possible replacement: "It's his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts not just his race, but all of the other races coming in November … it wasn't just a horrible night." pic.twitter.com/nHHKHKBYyq — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) July 2, 2024

Former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

In an opinion piece for Newsweek published Monday, the former congressman called for Harris to be the new Democratic nominee, characterizing Biden’s debate performance as “deeply troubling.” In a post on X linking to his piece, Ryan said Harris “has significantly grown into her job, she will destroy Trump in debate, highlight choice issue, energize our base, bring back young voters and give us generational change.”