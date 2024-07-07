46 mins ago

Schiff, Murphy Express Alarm Over Biden: He Should Be “Mopping the Floor With Donald Trump”

“It should not be even close.”

The two top Democrats joined a growing list of party faithful going public with concerns over Biden's candidacy.Ting Shen/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

As the crisis over President Biden’s candidacy following a disastrous debate performance extends into a second week, more top Democrats are publicly voicing their deep concerns over Biden remaining in the race against Donald Trump.

“Given Joe Biden’s incredible record, given Donald Trump’s terrible record, he should be mopping the floor with Donald Trump,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said during an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday.

“Joe Biden is running against a criminal. It should not be even close,” he added.

Urging the president to consult the advice of advisers who are not in his immediate circle, Schiff appeared to suggest that he was concerned over multiple reports that Biden’s inner circle and family members, including his son Hunter Biden, are having an outsized—and potentially damaging—influence on the president’s defiance in staying in the race.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also appeared frustrated on Sunday, expressing disappointment with Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired on Friday night.

“I don’t know that the interview did enough to answer those questions,” Murphy said on CNN’s State of the Union. “This week is going to be absolutely critical. I think the president needs to do more.”

Like Schiff, Murphy stopped short of calling on Biden to step aside. But the pair of remarks, both by prominent Democrats and close allies of the president, adds substantial weight to the growing list of Democrats going public with serious doubts over Biden’s chances of defeating Trump this November. Though it’s been reported that the president has privately weighed the question of stepping aside, publicly, Biden has remained defiant. Some might even say delusional.

GREAT JOURNALISM, SLOW FUNDRAISING

Our team has been on fire lately—publishing sweeping, one-of-a-kind investigations, ambitious, groundbreaking projects, and even releasing “the holy shit documentary of the year.” And that’s on top of protecting free and fair elections and standing up to bullies and BS when others in the media don’t.

Yet, we just came up pretty short on our first big fundraising campaign since Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting joined forces.

So, two things:

1) If you value the journalism we do but haven’t pitched in over the last few months, please consider doing so now—we urgently need a lot of help to make up for lost ground.

2) If you’re not ready to donate but you’re interested enough in our work to be reading this, please consider signing up for our free Mother Jones Daily newsletter to get to know us and our reporting better. Maybe once you do, you’ll see it’s something worth supporting.

payment methods

GREAT JOURNALISM, SLOW FUNDRAISING

Our team has been on fire lately—publishing sweeping, one-of-a-kind investigations, ambitious, groundbreaking projects, and even releasing “the holy shit documentary of the year.” And that’s on top of protecting free and fair elections and standing up to bullies and BS when others in the media don’t.

Yet, we just came up pretty short on our first big fundraising campaign since Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting joined forces.

So, two things:

1) If you value the journalism we do but haven’t pitched in over the last few months, please consider doing so now—we urgently need a lot of help to make up for lost ground.

2) If you’re not ready to donate but you’re interested enough in our work to be reading this, please consider signing up for our free Mother Jones Daily newsletter to get to know us and our reporting better. Maybe once you do, you’ll see it’s something worth supporting.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate