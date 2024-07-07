1 hour ago

Trump Tries to Distance Himself From Project 2025—the Far Right’s Playbook for a Second Term

Biden recently condemned the plan, which has deep connections to several former Trump officials.

Robin Rayne/ZUMA

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

My colleague David Corn recently wrote about Project 2025, a public plan crafted by the Heritage Foundation with help from prominent Trump world officials that, if implemented, would essentially destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and bestow unprecedented power on the presidency. As its name openly lays out, this draconian collection of public policy plans, specifically looks to 2025 to make this conservative fever dream a reality.

As Robert Shea, former senior budget official for George W. Bush, told The Atlantic: “I can’t overstate my level of concern about the damage this would do to the institution of the federal government. You would have things formerly considered illegal or unconstitutional popping up all across the government like whack-a-mole.”

But Donald Trump on Saturday claimed to “know nothing about” Project 2025, insisting that he has “no idea” who is behind it. “I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” he said on Truth Social.

This, of course, is not true; former Trump officials and close allies are directly involved in Project 2025’s operation. And as the project’s website touts, “the Trump administration relied heavily on Heritage’s ‘Mandate’ for policy guidance.

Yet, Trump’s sudden attempt to distance himself from Project 2025 comes with increasing public awareness of the plan. The actress Taraji P. Henson made multiple references while hosting the BET Awards last month, urging viewers to look up “Project 2025” because it spelled disaster for vulnerable people. “Project 2025 is not a game,” Henson said at one point. The Biden campaign released a statement on Saturday warning that the plan, which “should scare every single American,” was written specifically for Trump by his closest allies.

Could Trump’s disavowal signal a rare vulnerability for the former president in his summer of momentum? It’s rare for reams of public policy to make a mark among voters. But perhaps by pushing a vision of unfettered presidential power, this 920-page extremist playbook may be the exception. After all, the Supreme Court’s recent decision putting the president above the law shows that Project 2025 is no longer an unthinkable fantasy.

GREAT JOURNALISM, SLOW FUNDRAISING

Our team has been on fire lately—publishing sweeping, one-of-a-kind investigations, ambitious, groundbreaking projects, and even releasing “the holy shit documentary of the year.” And that’s on top of protecting free and fair elections and standing up to bullies and BS when others in the media don’t.

Yet, we just came up pretty short on our first big fundraising campaign since Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting joined forces.

So, two things:

1) If you value the journalism we do but haven’t pitched in over the last few months, please consider doing so now—we urgently need a lot of help to make up for lost ground.

2) If you’re not ready to donate but you’re interested enough in our work to be reading this, please consider signing up for our free Mother Jones Daily newsletter to get to know us and our reporting better. Maybe once you do, you’ll see it’s something worth supporting.

payment methods

GREAT JOURNALISM, SLOW FUNDRAISING

Our team has been on fire lately—publishing sweeping, one-of-a-kind investigations, ambitious, groundbreaking projects, and even releasing “the holy shit documentary of the year.” And that’s on top of protecting free and fair elections and standing up to bullies and BS when others in the media don’t.

Yet, we just came up pretty short on our first big fundraising campaign since Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting joined forces.

So, two things:

1) If you value the journalism we do but haven’t pitched in over the last few months, please consider doing so now—we urgently need a lot of help to make up for lost ground.

2) If you’re not ready to donate but you’re interested enough in our work to be reading this, please consider signing up for our free Mother Jones Daily newsletter to get to know us and our reporting better. Maybe once you do, you’ll see it’s something worth supporting.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate