Trump Tells Christian Supporters: “You Won’t Have to Vote Anymore”

In more dystopian news, Donald Trump just implied that if he’s elected in November, there will be no need to vote in the future.

Trump: “Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore.”

On Friday night at the conservative political nonprofit Turning Points Action’s “Believer Summit” in Florida, the former president told his Christian supporters that if they cast their ballot for him in the upcoming presidential election, they wouldn’t have to vote anymore.

Trump: “Get out and vote just this time. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years it will be fixed. It'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore…In four years you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good your not gonna have to vote.” pic.twitter.com/Ig91KpOeCl — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) July 27, 2024

“Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,” he said to thunderous applause. “You won’t have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

As my colleague David Corn reported last year, Trump and his political allies have been sowing the seeds for a far-right autocracy for several years. Corn writes:

Trump’s desire to be a strongman ruler are no secret. He has repeatedly uttered statements that reveal a craving to be in total control of the US government. As he mounts a second campaign for the White House, his team has openly discussed his plans to consolidate government power in the White House should he win. The New York Times recently reported that his crew aims “to alter the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any measure of independence from political interference by the White House.”



So far, neither Trump nor his campaign have clarified the meaning behind his comments. But, taken at face value, they’re not a good sign for the future state of our democracy.

