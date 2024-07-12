While Biden Defended His Candidacy, Donald Trump Hung Out With Viktor Orbán

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

One bright spot for President Joe Biden as he defended his decision to remain in the presidential race at his first news conference following the debate was foreign policy, an area Biden proved skillful and clear-eyed. But while Biden spoke at the NATO summit on Thursday, Donald Trump was reportedly in Mar-a-Lago rubbing elbows with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The split-screen scenarios underscored, once again, the immense gulf between the two presidential candidates in a pivotal election year for US democracy.

Peace mission 5.0

It was an honour to visit President @realDonaldTrump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make #peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it! pic.twitter.com/AiTRsdexM5 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 12, 2024

Trump appeared to confirm the meeting, posting on Truth Social, “Thank you Viktor.” The message followed a series of posts mocking Biden for his “big boy” news conference.

This was not Orbán’s first visit to Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this year, Trump invited the self-proclaimed “illiberal” prime minister to his private club, saying there’s no leader “better, stronger, or smarter” than Orbán.

An anti-democracy icon on the far-right, Orbán has ruled Hungary for over a decade with a distinctly authoritarian platform. As my colleague David Corn reported, here are a few of the things Orbán has done as prime minister: