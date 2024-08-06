At Harris Rally in Philadelphia, the Return of “Joy”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Tuesday evening, Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) began his speech by turning back to his new running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, and said: “Thank you for bringing back the joy.”

At the rally in Philadelphia, there was a Democratic excitement that was palpable. Despite the potential for disarray from President Joe Biden dropping out of the race, the party quickly assembled behind a candidate. One could see the common stereotypes of the Democratic voter outside the Liacouras Center at Temple University—even in shirt selection: a sea of union apparel appeared (most notably, dozens of people donning bright purple SEIU shirts); a few “Kamala is brat” ones; many women calling out Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) for his comments about “childless cat ladies.”

Most everyone I spoke with was very happy that Biden had dropped out. In fact, thrilled. But that did mean, for many, much more than standing the Democratic party as a whole with an easier candidate to back. Harris was still introducing herself to them as a candidate in 2024.

Michael Parella, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, saw Harris as a dramatic improvement over Biden, whose candidacy felt like a “losing ballot.” Parella had been a Harris supporter in 2020, when she was a contender in a crowded primary candidate. Now, he said, “the crowd is standing behind her.”

Sherisse Laud-Hammond, a higher education administrator, had a more mercenary view of things, telling Mother Jones that she is voting for the party platform, not the person. “I’m voting for the Supreme Court… Biden or Harris—who cares?” she said. “As a Black woman, I have to vote in my own interest.”

The rally served as a national introduction to Walz. After Harris and Walz emerged to an uproar, the current vice president addressed the crowd first while Walz stood behind her, good-naturedly grinning. In her introduction, Harris emphasized Walz’s working-class background and history as a popular high school teacher and football coach. Reproductive freedoms, voting rights, and the working class were recurring themes throughout the night.

Many of the young attendees with whom I spoke were excited by Walz’s selection. Makayla Speers, a student from Delaware, said that she felt Harris’ choice of Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was an indication that she’s listening to young voters—and that Harris may take more action regarding Israel’s war in Gaza. (As I previously reported, some critics knocked Shapiro for his comments on student protesters.)

Shapiro, who was reportedly the other finalist in the veepstakes, side-stepped the elephant in the room when he spoke, promising to help Harris win Pennsylvania. And Walz and Harris, who both have described Shapiro as a friend, took care to thank him in their remarks.

“There is no one you would rather go to a Springsteen concert in Jersey with,” Walz said. (To loud chants of “Bruce!”—and, maybe, a few boos from Philadelphians to the mention of a New Jersey legend.)

Some rallygoers had hoped for—and expected—Shapiro. David Durnell, an organizer with Laborers’ International Union of North America, said that he was a Shapiro supporter. But, Durnell said, the settlement of a sexual harassment complaint against a top aide would have been a liability.

Union support was notable at the rally. During Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey’s speech, he told the crowd: “I know we have some union members in the audience”—and was met with a rousing cheer.

John Boberick, a steward at the local International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees chapter, said unions will play a “supremely important” role in the election—and that Harris clearly had a better record on labor. But, Boberick said, members of his local are split “50-50” politically. (He said that the IATSE has begun canvassing for the election.) “This election is really important,” Boberick said. “Is democracy going to hold on or not?”

Kris Anderson, a political coordinator for IBEW, said that Walz has been “phenomenal” for union members in Minnesota, and hoped that those policies would translate nationally.

The key question now is how that translation happens. Harris and Walz have emerged as the Democratic ticket over a hectic, weird, and (at times) fun few weeks. Can they actually convince Americans they’re the right choice and win? It seems they have a key tactic for doing it: Having fun. The rally was a noticeably jubilant affair.

