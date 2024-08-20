Some Harris Delegates Are Signing Onto a Push for An Arms Embargo

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

During the Democratic National Convention, the Uncommitted movement’s 30 delegates—chosen by voters frustrated by the United States policies toward Israel as it wages war in Gaza—are trying to speak with as many of Vice President Kamala Harris’ approximately 4,000 pledged delegates as possible and make a pitch: Help us add an arms embargo to the Harris campaign platform to bring about a ceasefire.

On Monday, delegates at the DNC formally approved the party’s policy platform for 2024. That document included no mention of an arms embargo on Israel—or even a “permanent ceasefire.” The phrases “durable ceasefire” and “lasting ceasefire” were both used.

But there is still discussion of a ceasefire and the possibility, organizers with Uncommitted hope, to push for changes in a potential Harris administration. As we previously reported, the Uncommitted movement has spent the DNC trying to recruit delegates already pledged to Harris specifically to join their push by signing a letter that requests alterations in policy.

In that petition, the Uncommitted movement asks for two key things. First: “Inclusion of language in the party and campaign platform that unequivocally supports a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a cessation of supplying weapons for Israel’s assault and occupation against Palestinians.” Second, the delegates ask for a “meeting between the elected leadership of the Uncommitted delegation, [Harris], senior campaign staff, and administrative staff who determine US foreign policy vis-a-vis Gaza.”

Uncommitted delegate Inga Gibson of Hawaii told Mother Jones that the responses she’s been getting from her fellow delegates are overwhelmingly positive. As the Uncommitted delegates walk around the convention, “we’re pretty identifiable,” she said. “We’re wearing keffiyehs or ‘Not Another Bomb’ pins.” That makes them a magnet for attention from Harris delegates.

“People are regularly coming up to us and saying: How can we get involved, what can I do to help?” Gibson said. “And of course, they’re thrilled to hear that you can be pledged to Harris and still join the voices, which are the majority of people in polls that want a ceasefire and an arms embargo.” When Gibson asked three Harris-pledged delegates from her home state of Hawaii to sign on, she said, they didn’t need convincing. “They were very pleased to learn that they could use their voice without compromising their position as a Biden/Harris delegate.”

More than 210 delegates have signed on to a Ceasefire Delegate letter, the Uncommitted movement told Mother Jones.

In her rhetoric on Gaza, Harris has deviated little from her predecessor. At a press conference yesterday, though, Uncommitted movement leaders including Layla Elabed of Michigan hadn’t given up hope that she might be made to shift her stance.

“We are no longer willing to choose between two impossible options—supporting a candidate complicit in genocide or one who never saw our humanity,” Elabed said. “Instead, we’ve been able to send a message, that our values, our votes, and our rightful place in the Democratic Party cannot be taken for granted.”