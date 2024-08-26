Trump’s Campaign Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want People to Hear Him at the Debate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

It appears that even the Trump campaign wants the former president to keep quiet.

That’s according to a story published by Politico this morning, which alleges that the Trump campaign is locked in a disagreement with the Harris campaign over microphone rules at the presidential debate on September 10, specifically over whether they should stay live throughout the debate. Politico reports that the Harris campaign wants the mics on, reportedly because they believe it will give Trump a chance to embarrass himself; Trump’s team is reportedly pushing for muted mics, which they say were the terms they agreed to when the debate was scheduled with President Biden before he dropped out.

In a post on X, Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications, encouraged Trump to “reject his handlers’ attempts to muzzle him via a muted microphone.”

Trump should honor his commitment to debate VP Harris on ABC on Sept 10 and he should reject his handlers’ attempts to muzzle him via a muted microphone.



The VP is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute buttonhttps://t.co/Ym35j4cNKj — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 26, 2024

It looks like Fallon may have been right: Later on Monday, Trump told an NBC News reporter who had asked him about reports of the microphone dispute that it “doesn’t matter to me—I’d rather have it probably on.”

.@jake__traylor: "Would you want the microphones muted in the debate whenever you're not speaking?"



Donald Trump: "We agreed to the same rules. I don't know, doesn't matter to me. … The agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted." pic.twitter.com/l7d7Odd7cb — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 26, 2024

“Always suspected it was something his staff wanted, not him personally,” Fallon posted on X over a video of the exchange. “With this resolved, everything is now set for Sept 10th.”

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and ABC News did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Jason Miller, senior adviser for Trump, alleged to Politico that the Harris campaign was “looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump,” and claimed the Harris campaign wanted both candidates to be seated with access to notes during the debate—which Fallon denied.

But it seems that Trump is the candidate hoping to avoid a debate. In a Truth Social tirade Sunday night, Trump alleged, without evidence, that ABC was biased and questioned whether he would take part in the debate, though he did not mention anything about the microphone controversy.

Harris, on the other hand, appears ready to go: “The VP is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored,” Fallon posted on X. “Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”