An Election in Two Schedules: Veep Edition

There may be no better example of the stark choices on this year’s presidential ballot than the schedule of events today for the competing vice presidential candidates.

Democrat Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, is spending his morning in Michigan at the Michigan-Minnesota football game. Social media posts show happy photos of the former high school football coach hanging out with the tailgaters at the Harris-Walz booth in the parking lot.

AP reports that “Earlier in the day, Walz was greeted at the airport by University of Michigan students, who had arrived in a bus donning a banner that read “Put Me In, Coach!”

Sen. JD Vance is spending his afternoon in Monroeville, Pa., speaking at a town hall convened by Lance Wallnau, a self-proclaimed apostle who claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris’s debate performance against former president Donald Trump was a form of “witchcraft.”

“She represents an amalgam of the spirit of Jezebel in a way that will be even more ominous than Hillary because she’ll bring a racial component, and she’s younger,” Wallnau said in a video.

Meanwhile, social media is still buzzing over a rediscovered video of Vance blaming car seats for Americans’ failure to have more kids.