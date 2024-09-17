Harris Blames Georgia Mother’s Death on “Trump Abortion Bans”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Vice President Kamala Harris has lost no time blaming former President Donald Trump for the death of a single mother in Georgia after hospital doctors, working under the constraints of an abortion ban, delayed treating her catastrophic infection.

The story of Amber Nicole Thurman’s death in August 2022—and its connection to the six-week abortion ban enacted in Georgia the month before she died—was first reported by ProPublica‘s Kavitha Surana. While doctors, patients, and reproductive justice advocates have long warned that abortion bans were causing profound disruptions and delays in healthcare for pregnant women, Thurman’s is the first death to come to public attention.

“This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school,” Harris said in a statement reported by the Associated Press. “Women are bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again. Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying.”

“These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions,” Harris added.

Later on Tuesday, during a interview moderated by the National Association of Black Journalists and WHYY public radio station in Philadelphia, Harris once again drew a link between Thurman’s death and Trump. “Over 20 states have passed what I call ‘Trump abortion bans,’ because I understand how we got here,” Harris told an audience of journalism students from historically Black colleges and universities. “The former president handpicked three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade. They did as he intended, and in state after state, laws have been passed criminalizing health care providers.”

The doctors who delayed Thurman’s care were operating under these laws, Harris pointed out. “It appears the people who should have given her health care were afraid they’d be criminalized after the Dobbs decision came down,” she said.

According to ProPublica, Georgia’s ban on abortions after six weeks affected Thurman in multiple ways. When Thurman discovered she was pregnant with twin in July 2022, she was just over the gestational limit. Because the 28-year-old medical assistant could not get an abortion near where she lived, she had to drive four hours with a friend to North Carolina. Then, stuck in traffic, she missed her appointment for a surgical abortion using a technique called dilation and curettage (D&C), so the clinic instead gave her medication to end her pregnancy and sent her home. The distance meant that days later, when Thurman began experiencing a rare complication from the medication abortion—her body hadn’t expelled all the fetal tissue, putting her at risk of a dangerous infection—she couldn’t go back for a free D&C. Only when her condition deteriorated did she end up going to a hospital outside Atlanta.

There, her blood pressure falling and organs failing, Thurman was diagnosed with “acute severe sepsis.” But physicians waited 20 hours to operate. The hospital and doctors did not respond to ProPublica‘s requests for comment. But the delays mirror many other stories about abortion bans leading to dangerous disruptions in pregnancy care since the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Physicians afraid of being prosecuted have raised alarms about the laws’ hard-to-interpret exceptions: How close to death does a pregnant patient have to be in order for them to perform emergency abortion?

Thurman ultimately died in the operating room. A Georgia state committee tasked with reviewing maternal deaths found that the delay in providing the D&C had a “large” impact on her death, and they deemed it “preventable,” according to ProPublica.

Harris’ attention to Thurman’s story is no surprise given her reputation as a forceful defender of abortion rights on the campaign trail and in her debate against Trump. But her attention to pregnancy-related deaths—which are far more common in the United States than in other high-income countries—dates back years. In the Senate, Harris focused on reducing maternal mortality for Black women like Thurman, who are 2.6 times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to 2022 CDC data. In 2018, she sponsored a resolution recognizing “Black Maternal Health Week” and introduced the Maternal CARE Act to create a grant program to address racial bias in obstetrics and gynecology. As vice president, she pushed efforts to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months.

“For years, I have worked to make sure our country treats maternal mortality as the national crisis it is,” Harris wrote in 2022, prefacing a 50-point plan to use government agencies to lower maternal deaths. “I am proud to lead our Administration’s efforts to address this issue.”