Taylor Swift, Famous Childless Cat Lady, Officially Endorses Kamala Harris

“I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

Taylor Swift, standing on stage during a performance. She is wearing a sparkly, fitted bodysuit with shimmering blue and gold embellishments.

The fantasy of a Taylor Swift endorsement is finally a reality—for Kamala Harris.

Shortly after the first presidential debate between the vice president and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the pop superstar made her support for Harris official on Instagram. Swift posted a photo from her Time magazine shoot featuring one of her cats, Benjamin Button—a clear dig at the “childless cat lady” attacks from Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

The caption, which can be read in full below, referenced Trump’s false claim that he had accepted her endorsement back in August. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she wrote. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

The announcement is all but certain to infuriate the former president, particularly after his disappointing debate performance against Harris.

