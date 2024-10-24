Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

There are plenty of surprises that shake up the electorate every four years, but one thing is certain: An outsized level of attention—and scorn, if things go wrong—will be aimed at Black voters. This week’s episode of our sister radio show Reveal followed one person, Michaelah Montgomery, as she navigated life under the spotlight as a Donald Trump favorite, and if you haven’t caught it, it’s a deep an nuanced look at the enduring appeal of of conservatism for some Black voters, and well worth a listen:





Subscribe to Mother Jones podcasts on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

Now, a lively and provocative special bonus episode explores why you shouldn’t buy the pervasive election narrative that Black men are leaving the Democratic Party to support Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

Should you believe the polls? All of this provides Reveal host Al Letson and Mother Jones video correspondent Garrison Hayes the perfect opportunity to revel in their skepticism, as they ask they’re friends and acquaintances to weigh in on whether Democrats should be concerned about Black men defecting from the party, former President Donald Trump’s own plans to win them over, and why they think one of the most Democratic-leaning demographics in the US will likely stay that way.

“I do think there is something uniquely frustrating about a conversation that scolds or looks down on the second most reliable group of people for this party, right?” Hayes tells Letson, during the episode. ” At the same time, it’s created a national discourse. It’s created at the very least a conversation in the community that’s showing up today on this show.”

Take a listen to that conversation:



Whatever the case, it’s true this topic has become one of the defining election stories in the final sprint to the polls. Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama stopped by a Kamala Harris campaign office in Pennsylvania and made headlines by admonishing Black men for being less enthusiastic about supporting her for president compared with the support he received when he ran in 2008—and blamed sexism.

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said.

Within days of Obama’s comments, Harris unveiled an “opportunity agenda for Black men” in part to energize and engage this slice of the electorate. According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, 70 percent of likely Black male voters said they supported Harris, compared with more than 80 percent of Black men who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

“I think the politicians also need to ask, why is it that some Black men don’t feel represented by their parties? I think that answer comes a little easier for Black folks when looking at conservatives or Republicans, there’s the anti-DEI anti-woke anti CRT stuff,” Hayes says.

Al agrees: “Just blatant racism… it’s kind of a turn off to Black folks!”

Here’s Garrison describing, in his own words, his monthslong reporting project “Red, Black, and Blue” and where you can subscribe to Reveal: