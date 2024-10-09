Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The role of religion in American politics has changed profoundly since fundamentalist preacher Jerry Falwell and conservative direct-mail mogul Paul Weyrich co-founded the Moral Majority in 1979. Back then, the failure of Christians to appreciate their power at the ballot box over issues they saw as challenging their faith—abortion topped the list, but also prayer in schools, homosexuality, and women’s rights—was seen as an opportunity to galvanize a voting bloc for conservatives. The Moral Majority’s support of candidates who would represent those interests as elected officials unleashed a powerful resource in the Republican Party. The Moral Majority disbanded in 1989, but by then many offshoots had appeared: the Christian Coalition, Focus on the Family, and the Family Research Council. Evangelical and Christian voters had largely made the Republican Party their home.

Donald Trump tapped into and exploited, and was exploited by, this long history of disaffected voters. In him, a radical-right strain found its voice. Some call themselves “Christian nationalists” while others reject that label, but the movement, by any name, has a distinctly different character from your grandmother’s Moral Majority.

Our November+December issue investigates the Christian nationalist movement that aspires to take over government at all levels, from school boards and state legislatures to Congress and the Supreme Court. Its prominent influencers, ties to militias, and pervasiveness across civil society reveal a radical movement hiding in plain sight. Read the whole package here:

An image divided into two sections. On the left, there is a close-up of hands clasped together in prayer, with the person wearing a knitted sweater. On the right, a white picket fence surrounds a yard where a sign reads, “Jesus is coming! Are you ready? Read John 14:3.”

Christian Nationalists Dream of Taking Over America. This Movement Is Actually Doing It.

The New Apostolic Reformation is "the greatest threat to US democracy you've never heard of."

An illustration of a crowd at a stadium, with a long row of men in the foreground who appear almost identical, all sporting beards and casual clothing. They are all looking toward a woman sitting at the end of the row, who appears to be sweating and looking uncomfortable.

To Understand JD Vance, You Need to Meet the “TheoBros”

These extremely online young Christian men want to end the 19th Amendment, restore public flogging, and make America white again.

Man in suit and tie sitting on steps in front of the U.S. Supreme Court

Confessions of a (Former) Christian Nationalist

When religion is placed at the service of a political party, it corrupts both.

An illustration of the bureaucrat Russell Vought as an architect, drawing plans for a second Trump term. A large, partially completed edifice evocative of Donald Trump looms in the background.

The Bureaucrat Who Could Make Trump’s Authoritarian Dreams Real

Russ Vought has a plan to take presidential power to new heights.

