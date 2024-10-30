2 hours ago

Why Elon Musk Went Full MAGA

The world’s richest person is spending millions of dollars and using his social media platform X to get Donald Trump reelected.

Elon Musk, dressed in all black, on stage behind Donald Trump. As Musk descends from his leap, his arms are raised in mid air, his jacket billowing in the wind.

Elon Musk onstage with Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on SaturdayJim Watson/AFP/Getty

Just a few years ago, Elon Musk seemed to be just another Silicon Valley billionaire with no true political compass. He once described himself as “half-Republican, half-Democrat” and often donated money to candidates from both parties. But all that seemed to change during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tha’ts when Musk started taking much more right-wing stances about lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and many other divisive political issues, often spreading misinformation in the process.

Today, Musk has donated almost $120 million of his own money to get Donald Trump reelected. He recently campaigned with Trump at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he said he wasn’t just MAGA, he was “dark, gothic MAGA.”

In this Reveal podcast extra, host Al Letson talks about Musk’s political evolution with Mother Jones senior reporter Anna Merlan, who’s been covering the many ways Musk has tried to influence the 2024 election.

“There have always been billionaires and titans of industry who get involved in politics,” Merlan says. “But I think the scale of Musk’s involvement is really different because it’s not just that he’s a billionaire. It’s not just that he’s endorsing Trump. It’s also that he controls a powerful and widespread communication medium.”

Listen in the player above, or subscribe to Reveal wherever you get your podcasts.

