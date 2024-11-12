Don Jr.’s New Gig: An Investment Firm Connected to Christian Nationalists

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that President-elect Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has accepted a job with an investment firm called 1789 Capital. The Times described the firm as focused on “products and companies aimed at conservative audiences.” Indeed, the firm funds right-wing TV host Tucker Carlson’s media company. And its website is larded with right-wing dog whistles: It champions “anti-ESG” and “deglobalization” and firmly opposes “excessive bureaucracy.”

Those values are pretty standard conservative fare, but 1789 Capital also has deep connections to a more extreme faction of conservatism: the TheoBros, a group of mostly millennial, hard-line conservatives, many of whom identify as Christian nationalists. The founder of 1789 Capital is Chris Buskirk, who, as the Bucks County Beacon’s Jennifer Cohn reported, once served as the editor and publisher of American Reformer, the unofficial publication of the TheoBros. In the digital pages of American Reformer, TheoBro contributors have fanboyed over the authoritarian Spanish leader Francisco Franco, called Uganda’s criminalization of homosexuality “legitimate civil policy,” and declared that the United States is “not a nation of immigrants.”

Don Jr., who is as online as the TheoBros, though without the fire and brimstone, currently serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He isn’t the first person in Trump’s orbit to be connected to Buskirk. JD Vance crossed paths with Buskirk in the Rockbridge Network, a group of powerful Republican donors including Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.

The name of the firm presumably refers to the year 1789, when the US Constitution was drafted, and, as TheoBro patriarch Doug Wilson explains in a blog post about Christian nationalism, “The Declaration acknowledged our rights are inalienable precisely because they were bestowed on us by our Creator.” Other 1789 Capital execs include Rebekah Mercer, a powerful conservative donor whose father founded the voter-research firm Cambridge Analytica, and Trump fundraiser Omeed Malik. As NewsTRACS’ Wendy Siegelman reported, in 2023, Malik’s investment company acquired Public Square, a business hub that says it “empowers like-minded, patriots to discover and support companies from a wide variety of industries that share their values.”

In addition to his new gig, the Times reports, Don Jr. will likely “still play some role in his father’s political operation.”