Kamala Harris Concedes, Telling Supporters “Do Not Despair”

The vice president emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

Kamala Harris stands at a podium in front of a crowd of supporters. Behind her are American flags.

Kamala Harris conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon in a speech at Howard University. Addressing a crowd of sometimes tearful supporters, Harris emphasized the need to accept Trump’s victory but continue “the fight for our country.” “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she said.

Harris told the crowd she had spoken to Trump earlier in the day and pledged to “engage in a peaceful transfer of power” and help the next president’s team with the transition. In the speech, Harris urged her supporters to accept the outcome of the election. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election we accept the results,” Harris said. “That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny.” She also added, “We owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the constitution of the United States.”

Harris struck an energizing note, pointing to the need to continue pushing to protect abortion rights and the right to freedom from gun violence. “I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions, and aspirations, where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body,” she said.

The vice president encouraged her supporters “to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged.” “On the campaign, I would often say, ‘when we fight, we win,'” she said. “But here’s the thing. Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win.”

“Do not despair,” Harris concluded. “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

