Jacky Rosen, Nevada’s incumbent Democratic senator, has won reelection in the battleground state, defeating Republican Sam Brown.

Though Republicans haven’t won a Nevada senate seat in a dozen years and Rosen had a considerable cash advantage, the race was unexpectedly tight, emblematic of the rightward shift in Nevada and across the country. Trump won Nevada on Friday.

Rosen, a former synagogue president and computer programmer, campaigned as an “independent voice” who isn’t beholden to “party leaders.” She also promoted her support of abortion rights, bombarding the airwaves with previous comments that Brown made opposing abortion. (Brown has said he is against federal funding for the procedure, but supports Nevada’s current law protecting abortion rights.) Rosen was a political newcomer when she was asked by longtime Nevada Senate majority leader Harry Reid to run as in 2016.

Brown, a retired Army captain who moved from Texas to Nevada in 2018, has never held elected office. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his tour in Afghanistan, where he was nearly killed by a roadside bomb. In ads, he repeatedly mentioned that his face remains scarred from the attack. After his tour, he founded a company that provides medications to veterans.

“Thank you, Nevada!,” Rosen posted on X. “I’m honored and grateful to continue serving as your United States Senator.”