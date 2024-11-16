20 seconds ago

The Many Contradictions of Trump’s Victory

This week on Reveal meet the people behind Donald Trump’s red wave.

President Donald Trump standing in front of red backdrop at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate on November 14, 2024.

As Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House for a second term, the reasons people voted him into office are becoming more clear. 

For Micki Witthoeft, it’s cause for celebration. Her daughter, Ashli Babitt, was shot and killed by a police officer after storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Today, Witthoeft is confident Trump will stand by his word and pardon everyone involved. 

“He said his administration’s going to be one on ‘promises made and promises kept,’ ” she said. “I felt like he was talking right to me.”

But it’s not the same sentiment for all voters. This week, the Reveal team looks at the many contradictions behind Trump’s victory, with stories from hosts Hanna Rosin and Lauren Ober of the new podcast from The Atlantic, We Live Here NowMother Jones reporter Tim Murphy; and Reveal producer Najib Aminy. The show delves into January 6ers seeking pardons, “messy middle” voters who split their ballots, and members of the Uncommitted movement who wouldn’t vote for Kamala Harris despite being opposed to Trump.

